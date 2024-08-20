Abu Dhabi launches first official rental index; how to check current rates in your area

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:16 PM

Abu Dhabi launched its first official rental index for the capital on Tuesday. The index was been launched by the capital's real estate sector regulator, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

The platform that serves both tenants and landlords, is designed to increase market transparency, provide indicative rental values, and support the stability of the capital’s growing real estate market.

The platform offers indicative quarterly rental pricing for properties located in areas across the city. Residents can get easy access to reliable data on residential, commercial and industrial properties.

How it works

The rental index comes in a very user friendly platform where users can select any area across the city and get prices of different types of properties in the area. Users can avail the service through the Abu Dhabi Real Estate website.

To get clear extensive information, users are required to select their choice of municipality - Dhafra, Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain city. They can then proceed by selecting the zone of choice, followed by the sector.