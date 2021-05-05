Wasl properties launches ‘masaken wasl’ in Al Qusais

Wasl properties has announced the release of ‘masaken wasl,’ a new project in Al Qusais, onto the Dubai leasing market.

The development offers 777 modern and spacious apartments to meet the various needs of residents, varying between studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, in addition to other unit options that include a maid’s rooms.

The project has been enhanced with several modern facilities, including a gymnasium, a swimming pool, a kids play area, and parking lots for tenants, as well as benefits from its proximity to the metro station, Al Bustan Shopping Centre and Al Mulla Plaza.

Rental prices at the development start from Dh29,000 for studios and Dh75,000 for a three-bedroom apartment with a maid’s room.

The new launch comes as part of wasl’s analysing of market trends and caters to the demand for units for different segments of tenants across the emirate. Al Qusais is strategically located between Dubai and Sharjah, providing an ideal option for those wishing to live in a modern project, especially if they work in Dubai, that is in vicinity to entertainment and business centres and enjoys easy access to the most important destinations.

