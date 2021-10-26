UAE: Real estate firms warned against marketing through cold calling

The warning follows numerous complaints from investors and customers

Real estate firms and brokers in Abu Dhabi have been warned against making unsolicited telemarketing calls to promote their services or they will face fines.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi (DMT) on Tuesday issued a statement in which it reminded all individuals, companies and developers in the real estate sector to only use official marketing channels, such as company website or social media channels, and not to market services through cold calling.

“Legal action may be taken against violators,” officials warned through Abu Dhabi Media Office Twitter account.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, reminds all individuals, companies and developers in the real estate sector to only use official marketing channels, such as company website or social media channels, and not to market services through cold calling. pic.twitter.com/gj63UThhXC — (@admediaoffice) October 26, 2021

The DMT has urged members of the public to report any violation, such as receiving an unsolicited call to promote buying, selling or investing in property, by phoning 800 555.

The warning follows numerous complaints from investors and customers who have been contacted by real estate firms and brokers through cold calls asking to promote their properties.