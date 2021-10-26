Real Estate
UAE: Real estate firms warned against marketing through cold calling

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 26, 2021
The warning follows numerous complaints from investors and customers

Real estate firms and brokers in Abu Dhabi have been warned against making unsolicited telemarketing calls to promote their services or they will face fines.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi (DMT) on Tuesday issued a statement in which it reminded all individuals, companies and developers in the real estate sector to only use official marketing channels, such as company website or social media channels, and not to market services through cold calling.

“Legal action may be taken against violators,” officials warned through Abu Dhabi Media Office Twitter account.

The DMT has urged members of the public to report any violation, such as receiving an unsolicited call to promote buying, selling or investing in property, by phoning 800 555.

The warning follows numerous complaints from investors and customers who have been contacted by real estate firms and brokers through cold calls asking to promote their properties.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




