UAE developer to deliver 4,000 units in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
UAE real estate market has shown positive developments, says Islam Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties
Abu Dhabi-based developer Reportage Properties is developing 10 projects which will deliver about 4,000 housing units in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, said UAE real estate market showed positive developments during the current period, resulting in increased sales during the current year.
He said there was a robust demand for residential units in Rukan Tower, which is being developed in the Dubailand area in cooperation with the Continental Investment.
Rukan Tower, which is scheduled to be completed and delivered by the last quarter of 2022, will deliver about 488 residential units. Studio apartment prices start from Dh280,000 while one and two-bed room apartments start Dh390,000 and Dh600,000, respectively.
Suleiman explained that the launch of the Rukan Tower in the middle of this year came after the company's success in achieving good sales from the first phase of Rukan Lofts that was launched at the end of last year.
The first phase of Rukan Lofts includes 349 residential villas while the second phase includes about 305 villas.
Suleiman indicated that about 20 per cent of the construction work has been completed in Rukan Tower, stressing the company's keenness to continue carrying out construction works in all its projects according to the specified time plans. The company is committed to deliver the projects within on schedule.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Real Estate
UAE developer to deliver 4,000 units in Dubai,...
UAE real estate market has shown positive developments, says Islam... READ MORE
-
Aviation
DAE delivers first of 18 737 Max 8 aircraft to...
Delivery of the remaining aircraft is expected to be completed in the ... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai property sales break 7-year record, top...
Real estate recovers steadily from the impact of Covid-19 and... READ MORE
-
Markets
Pound rises on Brexit talks extension, stocks...
Asian markets were mixed as surging coronavirus infections tempered... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai