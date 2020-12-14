UAE developer to deliver 4,000 units in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE real estate market has shown positive developments, says Islam Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties

Abu Dhabi-based developer Reportage Properties is developing 10 projects which will deliver about 4,000 housing units in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, said UAE real estate market showed positive developments during the current period, resulting in increased sales during the current year.

He said there was a robust demand for residential units in Rukan Tower, which is being developed in the Dubailand area in cooperation with the Continental Investment.

Rukan Tower, which is scheduled to be completed and delivered by the last quarter of 2022, will deliver about 488 residential units. Studio apartment prices start from Dh280,000 while one and two-bed room apartments start Dh390,000 and Dh600,000, respectively.

Suleiman explained that the launch of the Rukan Tower in the middle of this year came after the company's success in achieving good sales from the first phase of Rukan Lofts that was launched at the end of last year.

The first phase of Rukan Lofts includes 349 residential villas while the second phase includes about 305 villas.

Suleiman indicated that about 20 per cent of the construction work has been completed in Rukan Tower, stressing the company's keenness to continue carrying out construction works in all its projects according to the specified time plans. The company is committed to deliver the projects within on schedule.

