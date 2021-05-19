Sobha unveils tower project at Dh16b Hartland

Waves, scheduled for completion in September 2023, will comprise 35 residential floors featuring the best-in-class amenities. Work on the project has already started.

Sobha Realty announced on Wednesday the launch of Waves – a residential tower at The Waterfront District in the Dh16 billion Sobha Hartland.

Sobha Hartland is a luxury free-hold master development in Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

The 592-apartment Waves is one of the 12 towers Sobha plans to build at the Dh8 billion — The Waterfront District — the centrepiece of the eight million square feet freehold Sobha Hartland master development.

Offering panoramic waterfront views, the tower offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and 12 retail units, at prices starting at Dh1 million for a one-bedroom unit.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group, said the launch of the new project underscored the return of buoyancy to Dubai’s ever-vibrant realty sector and is a reflection of the robust investor confidence in the Sobha brand as well as the immense potential for investments in Dubai.

“Our latest project also epitomises Sobha’s enduring confidence in Dubai’s incredible attraction as a choice of destination for property buyers looking for quality of life and value for money.

“We believe this demand from both local and international buyers is due to the superior craftsmanship that is Sobha’s unique signature, coupled with a growing recognition of Dubai as an investor-friendly safe-haven for buyers internationally,” said Menon.

Jyotsna Hegde, president of Sobha Realty, the Waves tower is an iconic addition to the Sobha Hartland portfolio and will see the introduction of the Waterfront District within the master development.

She said the launch of Waves follows the phenomenal success of Creek Vistas and Creek Vistas Reserve. “With its unique residential offerings, coupled with unmatched views of the waterfront promenade that includes a boardwalk corridor that will house retail spaces and a dynamic piazza with F&B attractions, this tower will become a destination onto itself and serve as a magnet for residents in the coming years. We are confident that this tower will grab unprecedented attention from both local and international buyers,” said Hegde.

Of the 592 units, there will be 287 single-bedroom apartments, 150 units of single bedroom with study units, a total of 150 double-bedroom apartments, and five units of double-bedroom apartments with maid’s room.

Launched in 2014, key projects within Sobha Hartland community include Greens, Creek Vistas, Creek Vistas Reservé, Gardenia Villas, Garden Houses, One Park Avenue and Forest Villas.

