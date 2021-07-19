Sobha Hartland marks 50% completion; scheduled for handover in 2025

Over 30 per cent of masterplan sold, as Sobha Realty sees huge demand for villas and villa plots

Sobha Realty has announced that its iconic Sobha Hartland master development in Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City overlooking Downtown Dubai is 50 per cent complete and is on track for its scheduled handover in 2025.

Construction of nearly 1,100 units – including villas and apartments – has been completed across different phases of Sobha Hartland.

Sobha Realty also announced that nearly 30 per cent of the eight million square feet freehold development has been sold. More than half of the company’s customers are UAE-based buyers, with overseas customers from India, China, Africa, Europe and other Gulf countries making up the rest.

The company reiterated a significant surge in demand for its villas with open spaces and villa plots in the development. Key projects within the community include Greens, Creek Vistas, Creek Vistas Reservé, Gardenia Villas, Garden Houses, One Park Avenue and Forest Villas.

Francis Alfred, CEO and MD of Sobha Realty, said: “Sobha Hartland is an iconic development, and it is progressing as per the scheduled timeline, which reinforces our customer-centric approach and our commitment to achieving the best standards in our projects. Work at Sobha Hartland continued unabated despite the challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to Sobha Realty’s backward integration capabilities which allowed us to have complete control from conceptualisation to completion, as well as giving us the resources to consistently deliver projects in a timely manner and mitigating the impact of supply chain disruptions.”

He added: “The development continues to receive a strong response from investors with 30 per cent of the inventory already sold, which reflects a robust investor confidence in not only Sobha Realty but also the Dubai real estate market. We have seen a huge demand for indoor space and an appreciation for outdoor areas and this has resulted in a significant increase in our villa sales. The consistent upsurge in sales of our villa communities is a testimony to Sobha Realty’s commitment to align with the needs and preferences of the customers.”

In the last quarter the company celebrated the successful launch of the third phase of the Tranquillity plots, comprising exclusive plots for customised villa development, and the immensely positive buyer interest in the 592-apartment, 35-storey Waves residential tower at The Waterfront District in Sobha Hartland.

Sobha Hartland is distinguished by its serene vibe, central and convenient location in the heart of the city, where 30 per cent of the total land area is set to encompass a dedicated green cover and open spaces, redefining the new-age living.

