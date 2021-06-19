Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department honours 15 institutes

Awards to raise level of competition between institutions operating in emirate's property sector

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has announced that 15 different institutions have won the Real Estate Excellence Award, which was launched by the department last February.

The awards are part of its endeavour to support and to stimulate the real estate sector, which is witnessing steady and stable growth after it overcame the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected economic sectors.

The department celebrated with the attendance of Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, director-general of the department; Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority; Abdulaziz Al Saleh, director of the department; Humaid Al Abbar, the department’s advisor; and Sheikh Ahmad bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence Office at the department, in addition to several heads and directors of real estate development companies and offices in the emirate.

During the ceremony, Al Shamsi said that the real estate sector in Sharjah has recovered quickly after the pandemic, and it has witnessed great development and growth thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of Sharjah.

This is in addition to the set of incentives facilities, and exemptions provided by the Government of Sharjah, represented by the Executive Council, which contributed significantly to supporting government and private sector entities and institutions, business sectors and individuals, enabling them to overcome the effects of the world pandemic crisis in a manner that ensures the continuity of economic development in various sectors, in addition to investing in the development of infrastructure in Sharjah.

Al Shamsi also explained that the Real Estate Excellence Award is an implementation of the vision of the wise leadership, and a part of a series of measures taken by the department, which in its entirety aims to provide the appropriate conditions to continue the development process, raises the level of competition between companies and institutions operating in this vital sector, and reduces real estate violations.

Moreover, it encourages the various companies working in this sector to excel in their work, and to communicate and cooperate continuously with the department, in order to achieve progress and prosperity in the real estate sector in Sharjah.

Sheikh Ahmed said the awards are meant to support the position of Sharjah in the real estate market in the region, and to emphasise its solid position as an attractive environment for investors from all over the world. Furthermore, the awards enhance the spirit of competition between companies and the various institutions operating in this sector, improves the level of services provided to owners, and builds a stable and secure real estate community distinguished for its progress and prosperity.

Al Qasimi also explained that the award considered the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and objectivity when it was launched, as the judging committee consists of specialists in the department, in order to ensure the integrity of the results and to honour those who are doing their best for the advancement of this vital sector of the emirate's economy.

In the category of 'Real Estate Development Companies', the award was given to the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Sharjah Sustainable City and Al Thuraya Real Estate Company. In the "Real Estate Office Category", the award went to Salem Ali Al Shamsi Real Estate Office, Al Junaidi Real Estate Office, Sama Sharjah Office, Bizlink Real Estate Office and Al Tunaiji Real Estate.

In the “Management Supervision Services Companies Category for Owners Associations”, it was won by Pluto for Management Supervision Services and Al Mudeer Owners Association Management Supervision. The "Best Owners Association Board of Directors category" was won by Al Mohannad Tower Board of Directors, La Riviera Tower Owners Association, the Blue Tower Owners Association, the Bu Khamseen Tower Owners Association and the Asas Tower Owners Association.

