Revealed: Most popular areas for tenants in Sharjah
Demand for apartments for rent in July 2021 was dominated by Al Majaz that had more than 21 per cent of all user searches followed by Muwaileh, Al Nahda, Al Taawun, Al Khan and Al Qasemiya
Areas bordering Dubai remain a popular and preferred choice for tenants to move in Sharjah, especially Al Majaz.
According to data released by the real estate portal Property Finder, demand for apartments for rent in July 2021 was dominated by Al Majaz that had more than 21 per cent of all user searches followed by Muwaileh, Al Nahda, Al Taawun, Al Khan and Al Qasemiya.
For the villas, Al Heerah was the most preferred choice, followed by Al Riqqa, Muwaileh Commercial, Halwan, Al Tai and Al Badie.
The proximity and easier access of these areas to and from Dubai attract a large number of people from the neighbouring emirate to these localities.
The average apartment rental listing price for a property in Sharjah remained consistent throughout 2021 at Dh30,000. While average villa rental listing price has shown a steady decline over the year and fell from Dh100,000 in January 2021 to Dh95,000 in July, a decline of five per cent.
Most of the tenants and property buyers were scouting for properties that are brand new, independent and gated as well as those which have balcony and chiller free.
Demand for apartments for sale in July 2021 was dominated by Al Khan followed by Maryam Island, Al Majaz, Al Taawun, Al Nahda and Muwaileh Commercial. For villas and townhouses, Muwaileh Commercial had the most searches, followed by Al Tai, Al Badie, Al Rahmaniya, Al Heerah and Wasit.
Property Finder said the average apartment sales listing price increased from Dh590,000 in January to Dh603,000 in July 2021. The average villa and townhouses sales listing price remained stable at Dh2.2 million.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
