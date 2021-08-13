Mid-market hotels aim to add value for Expo visitors

Sustainability a key pillar for affordable properties

The UAE’s mid-market hotel segment is set to play a key role in the hospitality sector in the run-up to Expo 2020 Dubai, ready to serve visitors who seek an affordable yet still-rewarding hospitality experience.

“As we head towards the opening of Expo 2020 in October, we expect to welcome millions of visitors who want to experience the beauty of Dubai,” Sameh El Amri, general manager of S Hotel Group, said.

“Some of them might be looking for affordable hotels that offer convenience and comfort... we aim to contribute to the UAE’s growing mid-market hotel segment,” he added.

El Amri was speaking at the opening of the S19 Hotel in Dubai, the latest property from S Hotel Group.

The hotel was inaugurated by Ahmad Khalifa AlFalasi, CEO of corporate services and investment at the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Adnan Abdulrahman Abdulla Sharafi, founder of S Hotel Group; and Abdulla Abdulrahman Abdulla Sharafi, president of Sharafi Holdings.

Sustainability was a critical consideration at the new location, with amenities ranging from smart lighting systems to energy-saving facilities and smart keys. It was also designed as per the requirement of the green building regulation, plus electric vehicle charging facilities.

Also included in the group’s portfolio are the S Holiday Homes, featuring luxury villas on Palm Jumeirah, and high-end apartments in The Address.

“We are committed to contribute to the growth of the UAE’s hospitality and tourism industry by offering travellers a new and innovative place to stay,” El Amri added.

