Damac owner-backed vehicle makes offer to take company private
An investment vehicle backed by Hussain Sajwani, chairman of Damac Properties, has made an offer to take the Dubai-based company private, the firm said on Wednesday.
Maple Invest Co, which owns 88.106 per cent of Damac will increase the stake to just over 90 per cent initially and then raise it to 100 per cent at Dh1.3 per share, it said in a statement.
Reuters reported last year that Sajwani, the owner of the only Trump-branded golf club in the Middle East, was weighing buying out minority shareholders and taking the company private, citing sources.
The deal values Daamc at $2.1 billion, at par with its market value on Tuesday.
Damac’s Sajwani resigned as chairman and from the board. — Reuters
