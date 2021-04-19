Gain signs 11 partnerships to reduce service charges for property owners

Partnerships aimed at addressing rising service charges on properties for consumers

Private community concierge app, Gain, has announced key partnerships with 11 home and business service providers in order to address the UAE property market challenges of rising service charges for property owners and living expenses including rent for end-user tenants.

Gain is a UAE home-grown start-up that aims to reduce the rising service charges and maintenance costs as they continued rising to anything between 10 to 25 per cent of a unit’s rent over the past few years. Gain supports the recent overhaul by Dubai Land Department and RERA towards service charges in order to boost the property market in Dubai.

Sam Issa, co-founder and managing director, Gain Online Community, said: “With a potential userbase of nearly 60,000 community members occupying around 28,500 offices, apartments, and villas, we are positive our new partnership with these 11 businesses providing home and commercial services will help end-users earn cashbacks they can use to pay their service charges. With Gain, our aim is to support the strategic objectives of Dubai Land Department and RERA to reduce the burden of increasing service charges in real estate by connecting owners and tenants to service providers.”

With the help of these multi-partnership deals providing home and business services, occupants of real estate communities will now receive discounts and cashbacks when they purchase through Gain any services towards their home and offices such as maintenance, relocation, storage, cleaning and pest control, property inspection, property valuation, property sale, property rental and associated property management services such as IT support and property improvement services.

Additionally, these partnerships will also provide further services for office premises including auditing & accounting, renting of business centers, setting up a new business, translation services and property investment.

The 11 partners providing these home and business services are ServeU Essentials for Maintenance, ISS Relocations for Moving and storage, Spectrum for cleaning, Realpoint for Property Inspection and Valuation, Arms & McGregor International Realty for Property Sales, Rentals and Management, Bluechip for IT support, Karters Interior Decoration for Property Remodeling, Unimar for Pest Control, Transfective for Translation, Kudos PRS for Auditing and Accounting and Shuraa for Business Setup and Business Centres.

