Emaar enters Sharjah with first ever branded residences

Vida Residences Aljada to consist of over 250 apartments.

Emaar Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Emaar Properties, and Arada, the property developer, have launched the first phase of off-plan sales for Vida Residences Aljada, marking Vida’s first entry into Sharjah’s branded residences space.

Owned and developed by Arada, and operated by Vida Hotels and Resorts, the one, two, three-bedroom branded apartments and penthouses will add to Vida’s already impressive portfolio, including Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, and upcoming beach resort, Vida Umm Al Quwain. Vida Residences Aljada will also be Sharjah’s first ever branded residences, consisting of over 250 apartments.

Set in the heart of Aljada, Arada’s Dh24 billion master community, the first phase of sales will include 168 apartments in the first of two Vida Residences Aljada buildings, which will feature minimalistic and contemporary interiors, all superbly located along a lush green tree-lined boulevard with shopping and dining experiences.

Construction on Vida Residences Aljada and the adjacent Vida Aljada hotel will commence in the second quarter of 2021 and is set to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said: “The introduction of Sharjah’s first branded residences and our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group is yet more evidence of our determination to bring high-quality partnerships and competencies to Aljada. Vida Residences Aljada buyers will benefit from not only from exceptional amenities and the perfect design and location, but also from the world-class service for which the Vida brand is renowned.”

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: “Aljada is an ambitious master-planned destination that will catalyse all sectors of the economy, and Arada is redefining the residential and commercial landscape of Sharjah. This is a great example of the collaborations we foster to create iconic destinations of the future. Our hotel brands have set a high industry standard and Vida Residences Aljada will be a valued addition to Aljada. I am very proud of the partnership we have created to bring such experiences for visitors, residents and tourists alike.”

