Dh7.2b in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai
With a sum of 1,944 transactions, the real estate and properties transactions in Dubai were valued at Dh7.2 billion in total during the week ending September 9, 2021, according to the weekly report issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Thursday.
A total of 111 plots were sold for Dh486.58 million, while 1,371 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.73 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for Dh59 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh51 million in Island 2, and a land sold for Dh59 million in Island 2 in third place.
Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 28 sales transactions worth Dh70.99 million, followed by Al Yufrah 3 with 22 sales transactions worth Dh23.32 million, and Saih Shuaib 1 with eight sales transactions worth Dh8 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh395 million in Business Bay, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh200 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh183 million in Burj Khalifa.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Raffa, mortgaged for Dh420 million. In addition, 73 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh827 million.
