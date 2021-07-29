Dh5.4b of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

A total of 1,617 real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh5.4 billion during the week ending July 29, 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 88 plots were sold for Dh620.22 million, 1,135 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.27 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for Dh121 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh50.27 million in Palm Deira, and a land sold for Dh121 million in Island 2 in third place.

Nad Al Shiba First recorded the most transactions for this week by 19 sales transactions worth Dh66.09 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with nine sales transactions worth Dh132.16 million, and Jumeirah First with nine sales transactions worth Dh62 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh405 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh246 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh228 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Wasl, mortgaged for Dh1 billion.

In addition, 24 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh73 million.

Wam