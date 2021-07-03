Deyaar launches Dh1b luxury smart skyscraper Regalia in Business Bay

70-storey premium residential tower will become a striking feature of Dubai’s iconic skyline; Construction to start in August with completion scheduled for 2024

Deyaar Development on Saturday announced the launch of Dh1 billion luxury skyscraper Regalia in Business Bay offering a smart and high-end urban lifestyle embodied by royalty and distinction.

Regalia will be the tallest tower Deyaar has ever built. The 70-storey premium residential building will feature smart home-enabled apartments. It offers a wide range of recreational and wellness amenities, including an Olympic-size infinity pool with private cabanas and Jacuzzis, a state-of- the-art family gymnasium, a yoga pavilion, and an outdoor winter cinema.

The project also features social amenities, such as a BBQ and private dining areas, residents’ lounge and business centre, as well as indoor and outdoor children’s play areas.

The amenities are nested within a wealth of organic landscape and great lawns providing the perfect environment for residents and owners to relax, unwind and enjoy quality time with their families and friends.

“We are pleased to launch Regalia, our flagship skyscraper that will set a new benchmark for high-end urban living in the heart of the city," Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said.

"We anticipate that the project will appeal to investors as it has been designed to the highest international standards with an unparalleled collection of premium lifestyle amenities," he added.

He said residents and investors can expect sleek and expressive architecture, elegant interiors, smart city technologies and seamless connectivity to major thoroughfares such as Al Khalil Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.

"As always, we affirm our commitment to delivering projects on time and look forward to commencing construction of Regalia in August 2021,” he added.

With sleek, expressive and opulent architecture, Regalia will become a stunning landmark in Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. The elegant interiors combine timeless, contemporary design with high-level functionality and aesthetic beauty, open spaces, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

“We are tremendously excited about the release of Regalia. The upscale development is expected to be completed in December 2024,” said Nasser Amer, vice-president – sales at Deyaar.

“The project creates a sense of belonging to the community, through a range of carefully selected social, wellness and recreational amenities. The luxury apartments will also feature branded built-in appliances. Investors can register and complete their purchase formalities with an initial upfront payment of just 10 per cent and enjoy attractive installments over a seven-year plan. What’s more, we are running an exclusive launch offer including a three-year service charge waiver and a full DLD waiver. There will not be a better time to invest in such an upscale development than now,” he said.

For two decades, Deyaar has shaped the urban real estate landscape of Dubai. Established in 2002, its meteoric rise is a testament to a limitless ambition. As one of Dubai’s largest property developers, it has successfully delivered more than 20 million sqft of developments to cement Dubai’s position as one of the world’s greatest cities.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai’s leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties with the highest levels of service and quality.

