Azizi Developments awards Stromek Emirates Foundations deal for Riviera Phase 3

Azizi Developments has awarded Stromek Emirates Foundations with a multimillion deal for shoring, excavation, and dewatering in Riviera’s Phase 3.

The contract has been awarded in line with Azizi’s commitment to collaborate with the best service providers in construction to offer best-in-class homes to its customers. Established in 1994, Stromek is one of the leading specialised contractors in mechanical foundations with more than 750 successfully completed projects all over the Gulf region.

Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, chief development officer at Azizi Developments, said: “Stromek Emirates is an industry veteran with over 26 years of experience in providing the most reliable, swiftly executed shoring, dewatering and excavation services. They have rapidly grown into one of the most influential and specialised contractors in the construction industry. Their work will help us in our pursuit of offering impeccable housing solutions to investors in the UAE and beyond in a timely manner, and while adhering to the highest quality standards.”

With its capacity, Stromek can execute foundation contracts swiftly and to the highest quality standards using a wide range of drilling rigs, service cranes and drilling accessories such as betonies mixers, decanters, drilling tools, buckets, augers, pile testing equipment and concrete pumps. Stromek drilling rigs have capacities of up to 24 mt drilling torque, which provide drilling diameters from 500mm up to 1500mm and depths of up to 50 metres.

Riviera is Azizi’s waterfront lifestyle community project located in the heart of MBR City, which, upon its completion, will comprise more than 16,000 residences spread across 71 mid-rise buildings and overlooking an extensive retail boulevard, a canal walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s major business, leisure and retail hubs, Riviera is one of Azizi Developments’ most sought-after projects. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life and exultation of spirit — Riviera represents a new landmark destination that will add unique value to the UAE’s real estate landscape.

