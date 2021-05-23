Arada awards Dh180m contract to build The Boulevard at Aljada

Construction on the project is set to begin immediately, with completion scheduled by end-2022

Arada has awarded the construction contract to build The Boulevard, an upscale residential complex at its Sharjah mega-community Aljada.

Located in the edge of the ultra-contemporary East Village district of Aljada, The Boulevard comprises three apartment blocks, featuring a wealth of amenities and surrounded by lush green landscaping. The nine-storey blocks are located next to Aljada’s main avenue, an elegant tree-lined street complete with shops, restaurants and cafes.

The Dh180 million contract was won by Dubai-based Al Ashram Contracting. Work on The Boulevard will begin immediately, and homes in the project will be handed over by the end of 2022.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “This milestone is evidence of our determination to move forward rapidly with our construction plans at one of the UAE’s fastest-growing communities. These distinctive and high-end homes in one of the most desirable parts of Aljada have been welcomed by investors and end-users and will be a valuable addition to Sharjah’s property landscape on completion”.

Featuring around 600 units in total, The Boulevard buildings feature a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments with a wide range of sizes and floorplans, which are targeted at singles, young couples and families. All apartments come with smart home technology added as standard, while the complex also includes a fully stocked health club and a shared swimming pool, as well as a number of cafes and retail outlets at ground-floor level.

So far this year, Arada has already completed 465 units at seven apartment buildings in Aljada, with another seven apartment buildings and a townhouse and villa community at the project scheduled to be completed in the next few months. In February, the developer also awarded a Dh367 million contract to build Nest, a world-class student housing complex.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is ideally located on the last large plot of land in the heart of New Sharjah. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.

Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the megaproject to be completed in February 2020 and has now welcomed more than 1.5 million visitors.

