Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
The deal took less than a month to close.
The Dubai property sector continued to stage a strong recovery as another luxury villa was sold for over Dh100 million, reflecting investors' trust in the growth of the emirate’s real estate industry.
In a statement on Tuesday, Luxhabitat Sotheby announced that it sold the luxury mansion in Dubai Hills Estate, which also records as the fastest ever deal — less than a month — from listing to transaction date for a Dh100+ million property. This is the third major property deal exceeding Dh100 million in Dubai this year.
“This resale deal is the highest value property sold in Dubai Hills Estate to date and has now been purchased by a discreet, high net worth buyer,” the Dubai headquartered company said.
This sale was the result of an in-house collaboration between Luxhabitat Sotheby’s Leigh Williamson, managing director, representing the seller; and Honey Deylami, associate director, representing the buyer. Both powerhouse consultants in the luxury property market, Leigh and Honey have been at the forefront of the surge in demand that has evolved in the last year.
“When it comes to homes of this calibre, you have to understand the owner’s vision from the very beginning. This frames how they view the home and enables you to recommend the right selling price to reflect the market and their bespoke goals,” Williamson said.
Deylami is well acquainted with the unique offering Dubai has in terms of luxury property, she adds
“We are lucky to handle the sale of some of the world’s most extraordinary properties here in Dubai. Buyers from all over the world recognise the higher standards of design, location and functionality, as well as the enviable benefits Dubai includes from stability to economic growth, diversity to lower taxes, innovation to a coveted climate,” Deylami said.
