Alef Group unveils new building in Al Mamsha Seerah

Alef Group on Tuesday unveiled the Suroor 2 building project located in Al Mamsha Seerah within its Al Mamsha mixed-use development in the emirate of Sharjah.

Suroor 2 has been designed to offer modern residential units that appeal to those looking for an exclusive lifestyle within a premium community development. The building consists of 211 residential units, distributed over 24 studios, 129 one-bedroom apartments, as well as 42 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom apartments. Prices for a studio start from Dh335,000, while starting prices for a one-bedroom unit have been set at Dh489,000. Handover of the units is expected to begin in 2024.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, stressed the continued robustness of the real estate market in Sharjah and the UAE, and said that the current business landscape has inspired Alef Group to continue working on its projects and expansion plans. He pointed out that Suroor 2, which leverages the unique features of Al Mamsha Seerah, is equipped with the finest facilities and features the best-in-class amenities that are all built according to the highest international quality standards.

“The building has been designed in a manner that takes into account the aspirations of individuals and families who wish to have a balanced lifestyle, especially as it allows its residents to access many vital facilities that are a few steps away from it,” he said. “In addition, it features extended green spaces and water pools, thus providing an environment that is free from pollution and conducive to healthy living. It also has underground parking and many other exceptional features.”

Speaking to Khaleej Times after the event, Jamal Al Shawish, chief sales and leasing officer at Alef Group, said that Suroor 2 builds on the success of the previous Al Mamsha projects and continues to reinforce its promise of being Sharjah’s “most walkable community.”

“The interest in our projects has always been there and has only grown over time,” he said. “Customers are attracted to the promise of the lifestyle that Al Mamsha offers. The development is very favourably located close to Sharjah Airport, University City, and the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. Also, our customers have noted the quality and value of the projects that we have delivered in Phase 1 and this has helped us to build on their loyalty.”

Asked about where the majority of the interest comes from, Al Shawish said that it is a healthy mixture of different nationalities. “We have lots of residents interested in purchasing a unit, but we also have a lot of expats that are drawn to Al Mamsha for both investment and living purposes. Also, 2020 has proven to be a very successful year for us, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, because people are taking a very close look at what they are investing in and real estate has always been a favoured option for many. At Al Mamsha, we want to make it easier for interested parties to be able to afford a unit of their choice, which is why we are offering an extremely affordable 10 per cent down payment plan.”

Suroor 2 is strategically located within Al Mamsha Seerah district and incorporates natural lighting in the design to reduce energy consumption and reduce air temperature. All units are designed to be able to allow residents to install smart home automation systems, and feature large storage areas, taking into account the needs of families, as well as providing ample spaces for work or other uses.

Residents in the community will be able to enjoy access to swimming pools, gardens, and leisure zones with a wide range of facilities such as a football pitch, multi-purpose courts, tennis and cricket fields. There are plenty of open green spaces, in addition to retail stores, a health club, and gym, walking paths, children’s play areas, and an entertainment centre for the entire family, among many other features.

