Real estate in Ras Al Khaimah surges ahead in 2025

Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market is entering a new era of accelerated growth and global attention, buoyed by rising capital values, robust rental yields, and a wave of strategic developments.

In the first half of 2025, the ValuStrat Price Index for the emirate rose 13.8 per cent year-on-year, with villas appreciating by 15 per cent and apartments by 13.2 per cent. Hotspots such as Mina Al Arab led the surge, with villa prices climbing 20 per cent and apartment values up 14.5 per cent.

Off-plan sales dominated the market, accounting for 85 per cent of freehold transactions, with over 3,000 units sold worth Dh6 billion. Ready sales lagged behind, totaling Dh646 million across 550 units. Rental yields remain attractive, averaging 5.6 per cent, with apartments outperforming villas at 5.7 per cent versus 2.3 per cent.

The emirate’s transformation is being catalyzed by mega-projects like the Dh14.3 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, set to open in 2027, and a Dh5 billion investment pipeline from RAK Properties, which includes 12 luxury developments across Mina and Al Marjan Island. Branded residences from global names such as Ritz-Carlton and Aston Martin are expected to comprise 25 per cent of future supply.

With international investors now contributing 68 per cent of total investment volumes on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah is fast emerging as a premium alternative to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering a compelling mix of affordability, luxury, and long-term returns.

As the emirate’s real estate sector continues to scale unprecedented heights, a number of developers have been announcing new launches.

Al Huzaifa, a well-known homegrown furniture brand in Dubai, announced its expansion into real estate with the launch of Al Huzaifa Properties last month. Its first development, Soléva Beach Residences, on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is now unveiled to the public. Valued at Dh450 million, the property will be fully-furnished and ready for completion by Q4 2027.

“Soléva represents a new benchmark for holistic living, where architecture, interiors, and amenities come together to set the standard for premium lifestyle experiences in the UAE,” said Saif Nensey, CEO of Al Huzaifa Furniture and CEO & Founder of Al Huzaifa Properties.

Soléva Beach Residences will feature 2 basements, a ground floor, and 8 upper floors. The 232 residences and one retail unit comprise 111 studios (380–560 sq. ft.), 101 one-bedroom apartments (800–1,370 sq. ft.), and 20 two-bedroom apartments (1,500–2,500 sq. ft.), all with private pools. The payment plan is 50 per cent during construction and 50 per cent on handover, with prices starting from Dh1.19 million.

Meanwhile, Tissoli, a real estate and investment collective, has officially signed an agreement with world-renowned Italian design house Pininfarina to deliver Palazzo Tissoli, on Al Marjan Island, valued at Dh1.2 billion. This marks the first Pininfarina architectural project in Ras Al Khaimah.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said: “This landmark project reflects the high calibre of collaborations that continue to power Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into a world-class investment and lifestyle destination. Palazzo Tissoli will not only introduce a new dimension of design excellence but also further enhance Al Marjan I sland’s stature as a premium destination for luxury living, global tourism and international investment.”

Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, said: “We are extremely proud to partner with a globally renowned design house like Pininfarina to bring this vision to life through our flagship project. With its striking architecture, resort-style amenities, and a philosophy rooted in community, Palazzo Tissoli sets a new benchmark for branded living on Al Marjan Island.”

Fabio Calorio, senior vice president of Pininfarina, added “We are delighted to partner with Tissoli on this landmark project. For more than 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance of beauty and performance across architecture, automobile design, and cultural icons. Palazzo Tissoli is a unique opportunity for us to bring this heritage to the emerging emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Marjan Island has emerged as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing investment and lifestyle destinations. In 2024, the emirate welcomed 1.28 million visitors, achieving a 12 per cent increase in tourism revenue, with a vision to triple visitor numbers by 2030. Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP stands at $14 billion, with thriving industries including tourism, real estate, and logistics. As the Wynn nears completion, analyst expect the current momentum in the emirate’s property market to continue.