Real estate firms ramp up digital platforms as global expansion accelerates

As Gulf property developers increasingly look beyond their home markets for growth, investment in digital infrastructure is becoming a key part of international expansion strategies. Firms with operations spanning multiple countries are increasingly consolidating their online presence to better serve buyers, investors and partners across different markets while maintaining local relevance.

The trend comes as real estate groups expand into new geographies, creating a need for digital platforms capable of supporting customer journeys, investment information and lead generation across multiple jurisdictions. Industry players say a strong online presence is becoming as important as physical expansion in building global brands and reaching international buyers.

Abu Dhabi-based Reportage Group is the latest developer to move in this direction, launching a global digital platform that brings together its operations across more than 20 countries under a single online ecosystem. The company said the platform is designed to provide market-specific content while ensuring consistency across its international operations.

Founded in 2014, Reportage Group has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with over 116 projects and more than 48,000 residential units across its portfolio. Its operations span markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director of Reportage Group, said digital capabilities must evolve alongside a company’s physical growth. “Our ambition is not only to build a larger real estate business, but also to build a global brand with the infrastructure, experience and relevance to operate at international scale,” Nucera said. “As we continue to expand into new markets, it is important that every part of the business, including how we show up digitally, reflects that same standard.”

The company said the platform uses geolocation technology to direct visitors to market-specific content and investment opportunities while operating under a unified global brand framework.

Charbel Khoury, Group Chief Marketing Officer, said the initiative forms part of a broader digital transformation programme across the company. “This platform is central to that transformation, and it sits alongside a broader digital transformation underway across Reportage Group, one that is building a fully-fledged AI ecosystem across how we market, sell and serve our customers,” Khoury said. “In a world where the first experience with a real estate brand increasingly happens online, our digital presence has to be as ambitious as our international growth.”

Muhammad Imran, International Chief Operating Officer, said international expansion requires local engagement alongside brand consistency.

“Entering a market is not only about launching a project. It is about establishing a comprehensive presence around it,” Imran said. “Our new digital platform gives each market its own voice and customer journey, while remaining aligned with the identity and standards of Reportage Group.”

The move comes after Reportage Group reported Dh9.6 billion in sales in 2025, representing 90 per cent year-on-year growth, as it continues to expand its international property portfolio.