UAE: India's RBI may allow Emirates NBD to take control of RBL Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly open to allowing Dubai-based Emirates NBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank, marking a potential breakthrough in India’s efforts to attract foreign capital into its mid-sized private banking sector.

According to multiple media reports, Emirates NBD — the UAE’s largest lender — is in advanced discussions to buy up to a 25 per cent stake in RBL Bank. Under India’s takeover regulations, such a purchase would trigger a mandatory open offer for another 26 per cent from public shareholders, potentially giving Emirates NBD control with a 51 per cent stake.

People familiar with the matter said the RBI has given informal approval for the transaction, with formal filings expected shortly. The deal could be announced within a week. Neither the RBI, RBL Bank, nor Emirates NBD have officially commented.

The acquisition, valued at around Rs150 billion, would represent one of the largest foreign takeovers in India’s banking history. RBL Bank’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs177.86 billion, and the lender’s shares jumped 3.3 per cent on Tuesday to Rs299.6, their highest level since January 2024, following reports of the deal.

The RBI’s move aligns with its broader policy of strengthening India’s mid-tier private banks through strategic foreign partnerships. It recently cleared Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire a 24.9 per cent stake in Yes Bank, signalling a regulatory shift towards welcoming global investors with strong balance sheets and robust governance frameworks.

“The RBI wants to strengthen mid-sized banks and enable them to grow. While these banks are well-capitalised now, they may struggle to withstand crises without strong shareholders,” a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

India currently allows up to 74 per cent foreign investment in private sector banks, but caps a single foreign investor’s holding at 15 per cent unless the central bank grants special approval. If the Emirates NBD deal proceeds, the Dubai-based lender’s voting rights would likely be capped at 26 per cent under current RBI norms, even if its total stake exceeds that level.

Global investment bank JPMorgan is advising Emirates NBD on the proposed acquisition, which analysts say could transform RBL Bank’s future growth trajectory. “The entry of a globally well-capitalised promoter like Emirates NBD could significantly improve governance and investor confidence,” ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

Emirates NBD, 56 per cent owned by the UAE government, has been expanding aggressively across Asia. The lender already operates three branches in India — in Mumbai, Chennai, and Gurugram — and earlier this year received in-principle approval from the RBI to convert its operations into a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Dubai bank was previously linked to bids for IDBI Bank, and industry observers believe it sees India as a strategic market amid the country’s rapid financial sector expansion and regulatory liberalisation.

The development underscores India’s growing openness to cross-border investment in banking, following years of cautious supervision. With RBL Bank’s shares already up 85 per cent this year, compared to an eight per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index, the market appears to be betting that the Emirates NBD entry could signal the beginning of a new era for mid-sized banks in India.