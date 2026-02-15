Ras Al Khaimah's Wynn Al Marjan construction on schedule for early 2027 opening

The construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island, a $5.1 billion (Dh18.7 billion) integrated gaming resort in Ras Al Khaimah, is on schedule for its opening in early 2027 after topping out in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We also reached a significant milestone towards the completion and planned first quarter 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island, having topped out the tower in the (fourth) quarter,” Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in the 2025 annual report.

A joint venture between the US-based casino operator Wynn Resorts and RAK Holding, the 70-story hotel tower will feature 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 F&B venues, a theatre, luxury retail, and a marina. It is expected to catalyse a new wave of international tourism to Ras Al Khaimah, significantly enhancing its global profile and high-end appeal.

The US-based hotel and gaming operator said in its fourth-quarter results report that construction and pre-opening planning are rapidly advancing.

“Construction remains on schedule, with the hotel tower topping out in December and extensive interior works underway,” it added.

Wynn Resorts termed the UAE “one of the most exciting new markets for integrated resort development in decades, and Wynn Al Marjan Island and the broader UAE opportunity is unique in our industry.”

Last year, Craig Billings said they see “two incremental competitors” in the UAE. He estimated gross gaming revenue at $3 billion to $5 billion.

“We always tend to operate at a fair share premium… With no announced competition that we're aware of in the market thus far, there probably is some conservatism in those estimates,” he said in 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Wynn Resorts said it contributed $79.2 million of cash to the 40 per cent-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE.

This brought its total life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $914.2 million.

It added that around $375 million to $400 million in equity will be contributed to the project in 2026, and a further $75 million to $100 million in 2027.

Wynn Resorts estimated that the remaining equity contribution on the project would be between $450 million and $550 million.

The US-based hotel and casino operator sees Wynn Al Marjan Island adding $345 million of EBITDAR (cash flow and management fees) to its existing base.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts was $327.3 million for 20