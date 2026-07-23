Ras Al Khaimah tourism hits record 670,000 visitors in 2026 despite regional conflict

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed a record more than 670,000 visitors during the first half of 2026, driven by strong domestic tourism despite regional geopolitical tensions disrupting international travel, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

The emirate's domestic arrivals rose 47 per cent year-on-year, with May becoming the strongest single month on record for visitor arrivals. Average daily hotel rates remained in line with 2025 levels, highlighting the resilience of the tourism sector.

Phillipa Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of RAKTDA, said the results underscored Ras Al Khaimah's growing appeal as a short-break destination.

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"The destination remained resilient through a period that affected international travel across the region, and a record first half is testament to Ras Al Khaimah's strength as a short-break destination," she said.

"With new hotels opening and anchor developments advancing at pace, the emirate is entering its next phase of growth with real momentum."

New projects gather pace

The authority said its domestic tourism campaign generated 224,000 room nights, Dh104.4 million in hotel revenue and attracted 127,817 additional visitors during the second quarter, representing annual growth of 67.1 per cent.

Among the major projects advancing is Wynn Al Marjan Island, which remains on track to open in 2027. The integrated resort has recently announced a partnership with immersive theatre company Punchdrunk, alongside a growing line-up of dining concepts, including a restaurant by chef Alain Ducasse and the first international venue for Delilah, the Las Vegas supper club.

The hospitality pipeline is also expanding with the opening of Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves in the third quarter of 2026 and SAIJ Mountain Lodge by Mantis on Jebel Jais later this year. Existing properties, including Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, are also undergoing major upgrades.

Investment and connectivity

Master developer Marjan continues to expand its portfolio, with Marjan Beach, an 85 million square foot mixed-use development planned to include 22,000 homes and 12,000 hotel keys.

Meanwhile, RAK Central Square, the emirate's first Grade A office development, is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2027 and will support Ras Al Khaimah's ambition to attract 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.

Connectivity is also being strengthened through new road infrastructure, autonomous shuttle services, plans for Skyports air taxis from 2027 and a cooperation agreement with Dubai Maritime Authority to facilitate yacht movements between the two emirates.

The emirate is also expanding its tourism offering through an astronaut training programme developed with Action Flight Aviation and BLINC Space, scheduled to launch during the second half of 2026 and aimed at attracting adventure and experiential travellers.