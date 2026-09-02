Ras Al Khaimah rents rise in H1 2026, but apartment rates drop in Q2

Apartment prices remain 6.5% higher year-on-year and villa rents rise 8%, but recent declines point to a more measured market as thousands of new homes are planned

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 2 Sept 2026, 12:44 PM
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Ras Al Khaimah’s residential property market is showing early signs of cooling after a period of strong growth, with apartment prices and rents declining slightly in recent months as the emirate prepares for 13,800 new homes to enter the market by the end of 2028.

Apartment prices remained 6.5% higher year-on-year in H1 2026, while villa prices increased by almost 6%, according to new research from Cavendish Maxwell. Rents also remained above last year's levels, rising more than 7% for apartments and 8% for villas.

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However, the direction changed over the latest three-month period. Apartment sale prices declined 0.7%, while villa prices slipped 0.2%. Apartment rents also fell 1.4%, although villa rents continued to increase by nearly 1%.

The consultancy said the figures suggest early signs of moderation as buyers and tenants become more cautious.

13,800 new homes coming

Supply is set to become an increasingly important factor for residents, buyers and investors.

Around 600 homes were delivered during the first half of 2026, with another 1,600 expected during the second half.

Overall, Ras Al Khaimah has 13,800 new homes in the pipeline through the end of 2028. A total of 2,200 units are expected during 2026, followed by 4,700 in 2027 and another 7,500 in 2028.

The ability of the market to absorb these homes will depend on continued employment growth and Ras Al Khaimah's ability to attract and retain residents.

Yousir Habib Associate Director at Cavendish Maxwell Ras Al Khaimah, said increased supply will mean greater competition between developments, which could result in more measured price and rental growth.

Wynn could drive housing demand

The anticipated opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island in autumn 2027 is expected to be a key driver of housing demand over the medium term.

Habib said the project could support tourism growth and job creation, generating additional housing demand, particularly in communities close to Al Marjan Island.

The broader economy is also supporting residential demand, with continued investment, business formation and employment growth.

Habib said the performance during the second half of 2026 should provide a clearer indication of whether the recent moderation in prices and rents is temporary or represents a broader change in market conditions.

Ready home sales top Dh625 million

Despite the recent moderation, activity in the ready property market remained strong compared with the second half of last year.

Freehold ready residential transactions reached Dh625.2 million in H1 2026, down 3.3% year-on-year but up 24% compared with H2 2025.

Villa transaction values declined more than 7% year-on-year to just under Dh298 million, while apartment sales values edged up 0.7% to almost Dh328 million.

In Q2 alone, transaction values reached almost Dh354 million, up nearly a third from the previous quarter.

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