Ras Al Khaimah property boom: Tourism and sustainability drive growth

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) real estate sector will deliver consistent growth and attractive opportunities for investors well beyond 2025 as the emirate is diversifying its economy with a focus on tourism, manufacturing, and sustainability, boosting real estate demand, experts say.

Leading executives, analysts and real estate experts said the emirate’s estate sector has experienced consistent growth in recent years, driven by investor confidence, strong economic fundamentals, and the emirate’s focus on sustainable urban development.

The residential sector in RAK is likely to see continued growth, particularly in affordable and mid-range housing, catering to the rising population and expatriate workforce. Additionally, luxury developments and beachfront properties are expected to thrive, driven by tourism and high-net-worth individuals seeking second homes.

Commercial real estate is also projected to expand, supported by the emirate's strategic location as a logistics hub and growing industrial base. The ongoing development of tourism projects, including resorts, hotels, and entertainment facilities, will further enhance market appeal.

“With RAK’s continued focus on tourism, infrastructure and sustainable development, the government's initiatives, such as the introduction of long-term residency visas and infrastructural developments, are attracting foreign investments and making the emirate a promising destination for investors in 2025 and beyond,” according to the experts.

In its latest real estate market review and outlook for RAK, the CBRE Research said RAK’s residential market continued to rise with sales prices reaching Dh1,947 per sqft in apartments, driven by a 71% year-on-year-increase in Al Marjan, 39% in Al Hamra, and 22% in Mina Al Arab.

“While villa prices reached Dh1,192 per sqft, mostly driven by a 29% year-on-year increase in Al Hamra,” CBRE Research said in its RAK real estate market review and outlook report for second quarter of 2025.

The real estate consultacy attributed the increase in prices to a market shift towards a new basket of premium projects rather than reflecting price growth in existing stock. When focusing on a basket of ready projects, the actual increase is more moderate at 18% market wide where apartments rose by 20% and villa recorded a 13% price increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, it said.

Wynn Resort Lifts Momentum

The $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first gaming resort, re-generated momentum for real estate sector in RAK as the leading developers are actively expanding and responding with upscale offering, aiming to capture the influx of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) drawn by the resort’s appeal.

Being developed by Las Vegas-based hotel operator Wynn Resorts, the 1,500-room resort is expected to boost the tourism potential of the emirate and attract more investment in property in Ras Al Khaimah. It is set to open in early 2027. Developers including Aldar Properties, Dubai Investments, Dar Global and Damac Properties are lining up new projects in Ras Al Khaimah amid anticipation of higher demand on Wynn Resorts.

Since the 2022 announcement of Wynn Al Marjan Island, international purchases in Ras Al Khaimah have shown a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% up to 2025 year-to-date, with demand extending beyond Al Marjan Island to areas including Al Hamra Village, Mina, and central Ras Al Khaimah. Currently, 66% of transactions across the UAE are from international buyers, with locals and expatriates accounting for the remaining 34%.

The residential stock in Ras Al Khaimah is projected to double by the end of 2030, with more than 11,000 units scheduled for completion, based on the supply from launches up to the end of 2024, according to a recent Savills report.

“Ras Al Khaimah's property market is on the rise, helmed by projects such as the Wynn Resort, the wider Al Marjan Island, multiple investments by Aldar Properties in the emirate, as well as projects such as a dedicated free zone for digital asset businesses,” according to an analyst.

RAK Properties, the emirate’s leading publicly listed property developer, made headlines with bold innovation by partnering with fintech platform Hubpay to faciliate property purchases with cryptocurrency, attarcting digital savvy international investors and broadening the investment landscape within the emirate’s real estate market.

The property developer aims to achieve 25% annual growth in both revenue and profit for 2025 when compared to the previous year, on the back of new launches and strong demand for property in the emirate. Last year, the company reported about Dh281 million in net profit after tax and Dh1.4 billion in revenue, with the growth momentum expected to continue this year.

Marjan is also expected to lunch a mega development project in Ras Al Khaimah this year as part of its strategy to accommodate siginificant growth in tourism and business sectors.

Abdulla Rashed Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing unprecedented demand for residential and commercial development, with robust market performance and soaring growth in tourism and business sectors significantly outstripping current supply.

“This surge is underscored by our strongest-ever first-ever visitor numbers in 2025, welcoming 654,000 tourists — a 6% year-on-year increase in arrivals and a 9% boost in tourism revenues,” Al Abdouli told BTR.

To strategically bridge the existing supply-demand gap, he Marjan will unveil a new master plan before the end of 2025. Despite sustained growth, this gap remains unfilled, underscoring the significant opportunity it presents for investors.

“This ambitious plan will deliver new residential units, including branded residences, over the next five to seven years, directly addressing the Emirate's future needs. With expanded air connectivity, world-class hospitality offerings, and a robust calendar of year-round events, Ras Al Khaimah is exceptionally positioned for continued and diversified growth, on track to welcome 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030,” he said.

“At Marjan, our visionary developments are actively shaping the future of real estate in Ras Al Khaimah. By delivering premier, integrated solutions, our goal is to empower investors with unparalleled access to best-in-class infrastructure and vibrant community assets. Collaborating closely with our partners and stakeholders, we are committed to forging a lasting legacy of prosperity, directly aligning with the UAE’s overarching vision for sustainable growth and economic diversification,” he said.

The emirate has required to ensure supply of 45,000 residential units to cater to rising demand in next five to seven years as the population in RAK is expected to increase from 400,000 to approximately 650,000 in next five years.

“Over 14,000 residential units are scheduled for delivery during 2026-29 period with a primary focus on branded residences,” according to Bayut’s 2024 RAK Property report.

S&P also foresees positive momentum in RAK’s real estate sector, fuelled by transactions related to tourism, industry, and investment, particularly on Marjan Island. This island has seen substantial growth in primary residential sale prices over the past two years.

In addition, the RAK Tourism Development Authority has set an ambitious target to welcome more than 3.5 million visitors by 2030. The emirate needs to invest in hospitality infrastructure to accommodate rising influx of visitors.

RAK Central Development

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad shared an overview of RAK Central project and said it is the emirate’s newest mixed-use commercial development, designed as a vibrant ecosystem where people can live, work, and play. The development is a joint initiative between Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Marjan, reflecting a shared commitment to redefining commercial real estate and supporting the emirate’s long-term economic aspirations.

“Spanning 3.1 million square feet, the project integrates advanced workspaces, premium residences, green landscapes, and leisure amenities in a pedestrian-friendly environment. Its mission is to create a sustainable, accessible community that attracts both businesses and residents, while its vision is to become one of the UAE’s smartest and most convenient destinations,” Jallad told BTR.

Positioned at the heart of the district, RAK Central HQ will be the largest business hub in Ras Al Khaimah, anchored by five LEED Gold-certified towers. The project offers 435,000 ft² of footprint and over 882,600 ft² of leasable space, comprising Grade A offices, retail, F&B outlets, and premium amenities. With flexible layouts, high ceilings, and cutting-edge infrastructure, the HQ is tailored to attract multinational blue-chip companies.

Beyond the business environment, he said RAK Central integrates retail, dining, landscaped parks, shaded walkways, and outdoor seating to create a lively, pedestrian-friendly atmosphere. Strategically located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street along the E11 highway, it offers unmatched accessibility for both businesses and residents.

“More than a physical space, RAK Central is envisioned as a catalyst for business growth, tourism development, job creation, and lifestyle enhancement in Ras Al Khaimah — reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as a progressive and globally competitive destination,” he said.

Why RAK Real Estate

Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), said Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector has experienced consistent growth in recent years, driven by investor confidence, strong economic fundamentals, and the emirate’s focus on sustainable urban development.

“High-quality developments, such as Dubai Investment Real Estate’s Danah Bay project, illustrates the evolving landscape of RAK, offering integrated residential, commercial, and leisure options that cater to both investors and end-users. The market’s attractiveness is further reinforced by RAK’s strategic location, competitive pricing, and supportive government initiatives, creating long-term opportunities for both domestic and international stakeholders,” Salami told BTR.

In reply to a question about new project in the emirate, he said Dubai Investment Real Estate continues to explore opportunities in RAK, focusing on developments that align with market demand and long-term growth potential. “While DIR remains selective, the strategy emphasizes creating integrated communities that combine lifestyle, leisure, and investment value.”

About the company’s performance, he said 2025 has been a strong year for DIR supported by a stable rental portfolio and progress on high-potential developments.

“Notable milestones include the phased handover of villas at Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, the ongoing construction of Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle, and the launch of Asayel Avenue as part of Mirdif Hills. More projects are in the pipeline and will be announced shortly,” he said.

Attractive Destination

Vishal Mehta, CEO of Ardee, echoed the similar views and said RAK real estate is on an upward growth trajectory as the investors look into the key developments in the emirate.

“Yes, at Ardee we believe Ras Al Khaimah holds immense potential and is fast becoming one of the UAE’s most attractive real estate destinations. While it is already on a strong upward trajectory, there is still a great deal of untapped opportunity within the emirate. At present, much of the focus is on entertainment and tourism, but over the next few years we expect to see RAK transform into a residential and investment hub that will attract families, business owners and entrepreneurs,” Mehta told BTR.

Highlighting the major growth factors, he said Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector is being driven by several key growth catalysts.

First, the government’s proactive vision and policies around tourism, infrastructure and foreign investment are positioning the emirate as a hub for both regional and international investors. This strong policy support has laid the foundation for growth and long-term confidence in the market.

Second, the expansion of tourism and hospitality, marked by landmark developments and major investments, is transforming RAK into a global leisure destination, which in turn drives real estate demand.

“Finally, RAK’s unique combination of lifestyle and affordability sets it apart from other emirates. Offering modern amenities, natural beauty, and more accessible entry points, the emirate appeals to end-users seeking a high-quality lifestyle as well as investors looking for long-term value appreciation,” he said.

About the launch of new projects in the near future, he said Ardee launched the first phase of its flagship development on Al Marjan Island earlier this year. The Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island project is set along pristine waterfront and introduces 519 branded residences and townhouses, four signature sea villas, and a 250-key Fairmont hotel.

“Over the course of this year and into next, Ardee is preparing to launch additional residential, hospitality, and mixed-use projects as part of the island’s masterplan. Every aspect of these developments is being designed with care, connectivity, and comfort at their heart, reinforcing our role as a key driver of Al Marjan Island’s growth,” he said.

While commenting over the company’s performance, he said 2025 has been a monumental year for Ardee. “We officially launched Ardee earlier this year. Entering the UAE real estate market at this time feels both exciting and strategic.”

“So far, we’ve experienced strong demand for our developments, particularly from international buyers who are drawn to Ras Al Khaimah’s lifestyle proposition, relative affordability compared to other emirates, and its long-term growth story,” he said.

“Looking ahead, we are highly optimistic. With RAK’s continued focus on tourism, infrastructure and sustainable development, we believe the emirate’s real estate sector will deliver consistent growth and attractive opportunities for investors well beyond 2025,” Mehta said.

The emirate is also set to host inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS), scheduled for October 30–31, 2025. The two-day event by Cityscape will ignite a new global era of growth and unlock high-value real estate opportunities by connecting investors, developers, and policymakers to offer insights into both regional growth and emerging global trends.

The highly-anticipated summit will be a pivotal moment where global real estate ambition intersects with regional growth, innovation, and lifestyle transformation. With Ras Al Khaimah at its heart, the summit offers a glimpse into the next chapter of investment opportunity in the UAE and beyond.

Growth catalysts for the RAK real estate sector

Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate, shed light on the RAK real estate sector’s future propestive and share three growth catalysts:

Strategic Location and Infrastructure: RAK’s connectivity to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and international markets, along with ongoing infrastructure development, enhances accessibility and drives investor interest. Projects by Dubai Investments, like Danah Bay, leverage this connectivity to create vibrant communities that meet lifestyle and business needs.

Government Initiatives and Investment-Friendly Policies: The emirate’s policies, including incentives for investors and supportive regulatory frameworks, encourage both domestic and international participation, creating a stable environment for real estate growth.

High-Quality, Integrated Developments: The increasing demand for lifestyle-focused, mixed-use communities is a key growth driver. Dubai Investments’ developments exemplify this trend, offering a combination of premium residential units, leisure facilities, and commercial spaces that attract residents and investors alike, contributing to the sector’s overall momentum.