Ras Al Khaimah gears up for 2028 economic growth surge

Ras Al Khaimah is entering one of the most ambitious expansion cycles in its history, with a multibillion-dirham tourism pipeline, accelerating business formation and a sharp rise in residential deliveries positioning the emirate as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing investment destinations through 2028.

A wave of new housing supply, infrastructure upgrades and the landmark opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island are expected to reshape demand across real estate, tourism and services, reinforcing confidence in the emirate’s medium-term outlook.

A new assessment by Cavendish Maxwell shows Ras Al Khaimah’s economy remained resilient in 2025, with gross domestic product expanding about 4.3 per cent, according to S&P Global, supported by diversified growth across tourism, manufacturing, logistics and real estate.

The emirate also retains an ‘A/A-1’ credit rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global, reflecting prudent fiscal management and sustained infrastructure investment.

Independent forecasts point to even stronger momentum ahead. Fitch Ratings estimates Ras Al Khaimah’s economy expanded about 6.7 per cent in 2024 and expects average growth of roughly 6.1 per cent through 2026, driven largely by tourism-led investment, industrial expansion and logistics activity.

The scale of the residential pipeline underscores the depth of the expansion cycle now under way. Around 1,200 homes were delivered in 2025, with another 1,300 expected in 2026 and 1,900 in 2027 before supply rises sharply to about 5,200 units in 2028 as waterfront communities and master-planned developments reach completion. This step-up coincides with rising employment in hospitality, construction and services linked to major tourism projects.

The biggest catalyst remains the $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, scheduled to open in 2027. Widely seen as a transformative development for the emirate, the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs and significantly increase international visitor inflows.

Studies by Colliers and EY estimate the resort could help lift annual visitor numbers to about 3.8 million by 2027 and as high as 5.5 million by 2030, reinforcing demand across housing, retail and services.

Tourism momentum is already strengthening. According to Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, the emirate recorded around 1.35 million visitors in 2025, with tourism revenues rising about 12 per cent year-on-year as new hotel openings and improved connectivity strengthened its positioning as a fast-growing regional destination. The emirate is targeting 3 million visitors annually by 2030 as it expands its hospitality and leisure offering.

Business activity is accelerating alongside tourism growth. New business licence issuance rose 31.5 per cent in 2025 to 1,789 licences, bringing the total number of active licences to 21,938 by year-end.

The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone recorded a 44 per cent increase in company registrations, with its business community surpassing 40,000 firms across services, trading, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

This expansion reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s increasing role as a cost-competitive industrial and logistics base within the UAE’s diversification strategy, supported by strong quarrying output, building materials exports and manufacturing anchors such as RAK Ceramics. Improved connectivity through Saqr Port and highway links to Dubai and the northern emirates is further strengthening its appeal as a regional trade hub.

Despite a moderation in transaction activity during 2025, residential fundamentals remained firm. Total sales reached roughly 6,600 transactions valued at Dh12.4 billion, with off-plan properties accounting for about 85 per cent of activity. Prices continued to rise, increasing 13.4 per cent for apartments and 9.7 per cent for villas, while rents climbed 10.2 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively, supported by inward migration and employment growth linked to tourism and free-zone expansion.

“Ras Al Khaimah’s residential market is maturing with diverse buyers, driven by strategic development and infrastructure investment,” said Yousir Habib, associate director at Cavendish Maxwell. “As the pipeline expands, balancing supply and demand will be crucial for market sustainability.”

With tourism targets rising sharply, business registrations accelerating and more than 5,000 homes scheduled for delivery in 2028 alone, Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly consolidating its position as one of the UAE’s most dynamic growth centres as it builds momentum toward the next phase of expansion driven by tourism, industry and infrastructure investment.