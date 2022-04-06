Ramadan-inspired Crescent 2.0 launched by Titan Watches

The watches — priced at Dh425 — are now available at Titan retail outlets across UAE, select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorised retailers.

After the overwhelming response to the Crescent Collection launched in 2021, Titan Watches has announced a sequel collection.

Crescent 2.0, a special edition collection, inspired by the Holy Month and its accent on reflection and gratitude, is a perfect accessory to commemorate the season.

Featuring stunning timepieces for women and men designed to wow the contemporary watch collector, Crescent 2.0 is another celebration of Titan’s universal appeal, design prowess and innovation.

Inspired by the form and feature of the moon, it is the intricate details and deep-hued colours of the timepieces in this collection that personify richness and elegance. Another classic and timeless feature of these watches are that the phases of the moon are highlighted in the dial which in-turn are further accentuated by the aesthetically pleasing textured metal etching reminiscent of the moon surface.

In the women’s watches, the use of mother of pearl to represent moonlight gives them a stylish, contemporary edge. Style divas will appreciate the beautifully crafted multi-layer dial of the women’s watch etched in a timely crescent shape.

“The crescent moon is an internationally recognised symbol marking the onset of Ramadan and forever intertwined with the sentiments of the auspicious month. These watches reflect the mood of the month and are a wonderful celestial-inspired Eid gifting option as well as a timeless keepsake,” said Vandana Bhalla, marketing head-International Business Division, Titan Company Limited.

The watches in Crescent 2.0 have been created with mesh straps and brown plating but are also available with genuine leather straps if preferred.

Each watch is packaged in a tasteful green hardbound cladded box featuring an Arabesque fretwork pattern and inscribed with a special message highlighting the inspiration behind the collection.

Prices start at a reasonable Dh425 and the watches are now available at Titan retail outlets across UAE, select Hour Choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorised retailers. The watch will also be available AT Titan Watch kiosks and stores across the GCC in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

