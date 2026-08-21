Rakez business community reaches 50,000 companies

Ras Al Khaimah economic zone attracts businesses across more than 50 sectors as manufacturing, e-commerce, trading and professional services expand

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 21 Aug 2026, 10:40 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) has reached 50,000 active companies, as its business community continues to expand across manufacturing, trading, e-commerce and professional services.

The companies come from more than 100 countries and operate across over 50 sectors, reflecting the growing diversity of businesses setting up and expanding in Ras Al Khaimah.

Recommended For You

Dubai's Toyota Building demolition: 70% tenants evicted over crowded partitioned flats

Dubai's Toyota Building demolition: 70% tenants evicted over crowded partitioned flats

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

UAE's Nafis salary rules to change in September; what employees need to know

UAE's Nafis salary rules to change in September; what employees need to know

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rakez said its industrial and manufacturing base includes companies operating in engineering and industrial equipment, building materials, food and beverage, electronics and electrical products, metals, apparel, and advanced and light manufacturing.

Its wider business community spans general trading, e-commerce, media and marketing, wholesale and distribution, management consultancy and professional services.

Global expands

Rakez has also increased its international outreach through roadshows, business missions and partnerships in markets including India, Europe and China, aimed at connecting overseas companies with investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ramy Jallad Group CEO of Rakez, said reaching 50,000 companies reflects the trust built with businesses over the years.

He said the impact goes beyond the number of companies, with businesses creating jobs, supporting industries and contributing to the wider economy as they expand.

Digital services and infrastructure

Looking ahead, Rakez plans to focus on improving the customer experience, expanding digital capabilities, strengthening infrastructure and developing partnerships to support further business growth.

Jallad said the economic zone would continue supporting Ras Al Khaimah's long-term economic diversification while creating more opportunities for companies operating in the emirate.

Rakez said the scale and diversity of its 50,000-company community provide a foundation for its next phase of growth and its role in connecting international businesses with Ras Al Khaimah.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai gold prices rise further, jump nearly Dh60 per gram this month so far

2

Gold eases after sharp gains as inflation concerns come to the fore

3

Dubai gold price climbs to Dh541 per gram, up Dh17.5 in a week

4

Gold jumps about 3% on weaker dollar, lower bond yields

5

Dubai gold price drop in early trade; 18K slips below Dh400 per gram