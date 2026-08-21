Rakez business community reaches 50,000 companies

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) has reached 50,000 active companies, as its business community continues to expand across manufacturing, trading, e-commerce and professional services.

The companies come from more than 100 countries and operate across over 50 sectors, reflecting the growing diversity of businesses setting up and expanding in Ras Al Khaimah.

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Rakez said its industrial and manufacturing base includes companies operating in engineering and industrial equipment, building materials, food and beverage, electronics and electrical products, metals, apparel, and advanced and light manufacturing.

Its wider business community spans general trading, e-commerce, media and marketing, wholesale and distribution, management consultancy and professional services.

Global expands

Rakez has also increased its international outreach through roadshows, business missions and partnerships in markets including India, Europe and China, aimed at connecting overseas companies with investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ramy Jallad Group CEO of Rakez, said reaching 50,000 companies reflects the trust built with businesses over the years.

He said the impact goes beyond the number of companies, with businesses creating jobs, supporting industries and contributing to the wider economy as they expand.

Digital services and infrastructure

Looking ahead, Rakez plans to focus on improving the customer experience, expanding digital capabilities, strengthening infrastructure and developing partnerships to support further business growth.

Jallad said the economic zone would continue supporting Ras Al Khaimah's long-term economic diversification while creating more opportunities for companies operating in the emirate.

Rakez said the scale and diversity of its 50,000-company community provide a foundation for its next phase of growth and its role in connecting international businesses with Ras Al Khaimah.