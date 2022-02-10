RAKCCI, RAK Ports explore investment opportunities with Romania

The strategic location of Ras Al Khaimah ports make it a hub for the construction materials that build the Middle East region to become a model for economic prosperity.

Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAKCCI) and a Romanian delegation are exploring opportunities to boost economic cooperation, trade exchange and development of the commerce ties.

The delegation is exploring possibilities to organise joint economic events to explore the available investment opportunities, and share opinions and knowledge on how to benefit from the expertise of each party which shall contribute to establishment of joint investment projects. This was discussed during the meeting of Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, chairman, board of directors, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Doamna Nicoletta Teodorovici, consul-general of Romania in Dubai and Northern Emirates and Tintean Titus, economic counsellor, Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports, and Mohamed Al Sabab, director-general, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting which was held at Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce headquarters discussed the economic ties, and ways of developing the trade exchange in a way that serve the business communities in the two countries.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the investment opportunities across different sectors including health, airports and universities. He underscored the key role of trade missions, joint business centres and trade exhibitions organised by Saud Foundation for Youth Project Development and its importance in enhancing and developing the trade relations in all sectors between the RAK and other countries, and increasing the trade exchange; these events and activities also play a great role in exploring the investment opportunities offered by the Emirate to the business owners and investors.

Teodorovici invited the chairman and the chamber members to attend the Businessmen Forum to explore the investments in energy and agriculture which will be held in Romania in on March 1, 2022. She stressed the keenness of her country to boost the relations with the UAE at all levels, she underscored the importance of this meeting in enhancing the commerce and investment activities between the Romania and RAK.

Clasquin highlighted the facilities offered by RAK Ports to the local, regional and international companies operating in the construction, manufacturing and industry, in addition to investments in the infrastructure investments which cost $250 million. He pointed out that the RAK modern and flexible network which include four ports, play a key role within the supply chain for thousands of companies from all over the world. He stated the services provided by the ports include delivery of goods, land rent in the free zone, ship maintenance, storage, shipping, docks, marine tourism and industrial training.

The strategic location of Ras Al Khaimah ports make it a hub for the construction materials that build the Middle East region to become a model for economic prosperity.