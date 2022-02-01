RAKBank reports net profit of Dh758.3m for 2021

File photo

The bank’s total income for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to Dh3.2 billion.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:06 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:08 PM

The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBank) announced a consolidated net profit of Dh758.3 million for 2021, resulting in an increase of Dh252.9 million when compared to the previous year. The bank’s total assets amounted to Dh56.3 billion, increasing by 6.7 per cent over 2020. In addition, the gross loans and advances closed at Dh34.2 billion, a year-on-year hike of 6.1 per cent.

Similarly, customer deposits grew by 1.9 per cent and this is due to the growth in time deposits by 7.4 per cent compared to the previous year, amounting to Dh660.1 million. Similarly, the return on average assets ratio closed the year at 1.4 per cent compared to 0.9 per cent for the previous year and return on average equity was 9.5 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent in 2020.

The board of directors recommended distribution of a cash dividend of 22.5 fils per share for the shareholders’ consideration and approval at the annual general meeting (AGM).

Peter England, CEO, RAKBank, said: “We continue to transform our bank with a focus on simplification, digitalisation and building a culture of excellence. Throughout these past years, we have seen that RAKBank’s resilience and nimbleness enabled us to offer sound support to our customers throughout the pandemic, with the help of the country’s regulators. Income growth has been a challenge in 2021 as a result of very little business activity during 2020. However, we saw this gradually turn around as the year progressed and the business momentum in the second half of 2021 reflected positively on the bank’s performance. On asset quality, we have seen a significant improvement and our provisions for 2021 are the lowest they have been in the last 6 years, indicating a strong rebound in the economy and the success of our business diversification strategy that we commenced in 2015.”

The bank’s total income for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to Dh3.2 billion, which decreased by 9.4 per cent as compared to the same period of the previous year. Net interest income and net income from Islamic finance stood at Dh2.2 billion for the year 2021, decreasing by 14.1 per cent year-on-year. Non-interest income increased by Dh23.7 million year on year to Dh1.1billion, mainly due to an increase of Dh54.1million in net fees and commission income. Operating expenses remained the same year on year and the cost to income ratio closed at 43.2 per cent for the year.

Mohamed Omran Alshamsi, chairman, RAKBank, said: “RAKBank’s financial performance this past year yielded tangible results despite the operating environment of 2021. Looking back, during the first half of the year, the UAE economy was recovering from the impacts of Covid-19. However, the second half resulted in a complete turnaround, and this applied to RAKBank as well. Just as the UAE economy continued to swiftly rebound, RAKBank has demonstrated a similar form of resilience in 2021 underpinned by the bank’s diversification strategy. It has become evident that we are well positioned for strong and sustainable growth in the years ahead. Our core business is primed to continue its steady growth on the back of rising Retail and SME activities. Additionally, throughout this past year, RAKBank focused on investments specifically in digitising the customer journey as we believe that it will drive efficiency and unlock access to attractive new segments. Raheel Ahmed will officially assume his responsibilities as the chief executive officer of RAKBank, as his designated handover period is now complete.” — business@khaleejtimes.com