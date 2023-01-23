RAK Properties launches Julphar Residence in Al Reem Island

The MoU will see DMCC and BSAF partner in FoodTech and AgriTech projects, share prospective business opportunities and enhance knowledge transfer through exhibitions and conferences
RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s largest publicly listed property developer has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Julphar Residence on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The 23-floor apartment building brings ready to live in homes to the Capital.
Julphar Residence consists of 266 apartments, including attractive studios, one and two-bedroom units and a limited number of generous three-bedroom apartments. Every apartment enjoys plenty of natural light, a private balcony and high quality finishings. Residents will also be able to enjoy two swimming pools, a gym and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas.
"Our goal with Julphar Residence was to create a living experience in the heart of Abu Dhabi that offers residents the opportunity to enjoy a great location as well as thoughtfully designed apartments and amenities that complement their lifestyle," said Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties.
RAK Properties is the largest listed property developer in Ras Al Khaimah, established in 2005 the company has successfully developed over 3,000 residential units, 35,000sqm of office space and 25,000sqm of retail.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The MoU will see DMCC and BSAF partner in FoodTech and AgriTech projects, share prospective business opportunities and enhance knowledge transfer through exhibitions and conferences
To support SMEs, there will be a zero per cent tax rate for taxable profits up to Dh375,000. The zero per cent threshold has been included in recognition of the vital role of start-ups and SMEs in the UAE’s economy, according to the spokesperson of Ministry of Finance
Emirates is now Israel’s 16th largest trading partner
The summit will shed light on the strong impetus and promising prospects of the IPOs sector in Dubai
Bid wins include 57 association conferences, the most the city has won in a calendar year; Events will promote Dubai’s growth as a knowledge economy hub
In its latest forecast, the IEA has projected demand to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day to 101.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, an upgrade from its previous forecast for a 1.7 million bpd increase
New currency, which Brazil suggests calling the 'sur' (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar