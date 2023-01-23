RAK Properties launches Julphar Residence in Al Reem Island

The 23-floor apartment building brings ready to live in homes to the Capital. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 5:05 PM

RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s largest publicly listed property developer has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Julphar Residence on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The 23-floor apartment building brings ready to live in homes to the Capital.

Julphar Residence consists of 266 apartments, including attractive studios, one and two-bedroom units and a limited number of generous three-bedroom apartments. Every apartment enjoys plenty of natural light, a private balcony and high quality finishings. Residents will also be able to enjoy two swimming pools, a gym and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas.

"Our goal with Julphar Residence was to create a living experience in the heart of Abu Dhabi that offers residents the opportunity to enjoy a great location as well as thoughtfully designed apartments and amenities that complement their lifestyle," said Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties.

RAK Properties is the largest listed property developer in Ras Al Khaimah, established in 2005 the company has successfully developed over 3,000 residential units, 35,000sqm of office space and 25,000sqm of retail.

