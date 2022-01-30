RAK Properties launches Gateway Residences 2 project

Gateway Residences 2 includes spacious apartments, which combine modern urban design with the charming natural surroundings

The project was launched after the resounding success of the Gateway Residences 1 project on Al Raha Island in Mina Al Arab. — Supplied photo

RAK Properties, one of the leading real estate and tourism infrastructure developers in the UAE, has launched the Gateway Residences 2 project on Hayat Island, at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project was launched after the resounding success of the Gateway Residences 1 project on Al Raha Island in Mina Al Arab.

Gateway Residences 2 includes spacious apartments, which combine modern urban design with the charming natural surroundings. The one- and two-bedroom apartments have been carefully designed to provide spacious living areas coupled with large balconies to take advantage of the stunning views of the distinctive waterways and the natural beauty of Hayat Island.

Mohammed Al Tair, acting CEO of RAK Properties, confirmed that the launch of the new project comes as a direct result of the immense demand for Gateway Residences 1, which witnessed remarkable interest from clients and investors looking to own high-quality housing units within the finest community in the Ras Al Khaimah. In addition, it is in line with the company’s continuous efforts to provide the most distinguished residential projects with waterfront views.

“The Gateway Residences 2 project includes residential units suitable for small and medium families and is equipped with high-quality facilities. With stunning views of the water and easy access to shops and major landmarks, it offers a dreamy family environment. It is also near both Anantara Hotel & Resort and the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, which is set to open soon,” he said.

Mina Al Arab covers an area of 44 million square feet, much of which is dedicated to ecological reserves, and boasts a variety of marine life, which makes it popular with residents and visitors alike. Its hotels and resorts have a unique character, with retail shops, gardens, and many recreational facilities, all presented as a unique oasis designed to encourage visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature that surrounds them.

