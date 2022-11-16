RAK Properties begins construction on Bay Residences

Bay Residences, situated on Hayat Island, is part of the Mina Al Arab development in Ras Al Khaimah

Sameh Al Muhtadi, RAK Properties’ CEO, and Mohammed Al Tair, RAK Properties’ COO, alongside several senior staff and members of Al Oroba Contracting Co, at the groundbreaking ceremony to signify the beginning of construction work on the latest waterfront addition to Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah — Bay Residences. — Supplied photo

RAK Properties, one of the UAE’s leading property development and tourism infrastructure companies, held a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the beginning of construction work on the latest waterfront addition to Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah — Bay Residences.

The ceremony was attended by Sameh Al Muhtadi, RAK Properties’ CEO and Mohammed Al Tair, RAK Properties’ COO, alongside several senior staff and members of Al Oroba Contracting Co.

“It is my honor to announce the commencement of construction of the first phase of Bay Residences. The immense success of our latest Residential projects paved the path for further development on this much sought-after location of Hayat Island," Sameh Al Muhtadi said.

Bay Residences is situated in the heart of Hayat Island within the Mina Al Arab community in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah. Comprising of 324 modern, one, two and three-bedroom apartments boasting direct access to the beach, Bay Residneces is adjacent to the prestigious 5 Stars InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa.

"We look forward to continuing our mission to offer families and investors innovative homes to elevate their sense of living and leisure and offer seaside living within the Mina Al Arab destination,” he said.

The residential complex includes swimming pools, playgrounds, retail, F&B outlets, and a gym enhancing the benefits of seaside living. Surrounded by promenades, walkways, boardwalks, parks and beautifully landscaped open spaces, the residential apartments are conveniently located to benefit from a wide array of dining, retail and entertainment options.

