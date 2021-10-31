RAK Insurance re-opens its branch in Ras Al Khaima

Sun 31 Oct 2021

Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company (RAK Insurance), a subsidiary of RAKBank, has announced the re-opening of its branch located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Nakheel. The location is a suburban district in Ras Al Khaimah that is easily accessible by car or public transportation. The branch working hours are between 8:00AM and 4:30PM (Sunday to Thursday).

RAK Insurance branches are situated across the UAE in prime locations and cater to over 740,000 customers with protection that spans medical, motor and life insurance. Additionally, the company also provides the required insurance services to a portfolio of more than 43,000 of its corporate and retail clients. It has a strong presence in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with branches operating in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“RAK Insurance is always striving to cater to customers across all the main locations in the UAE especially ones with heavy footfall. The reopening of our Nakheel branch is in line with the company’s commitment and continuous effort to improve our customer experience by delivering solutions that align with their needs and maximizing the value they get from our products and services.” said Ewen J. McRobbie, CEO RAK Insurance.

From his part, Peter England, CEO of RAKBank, said the group’s strategy is to constantly offer a combination of both convenient locations in the UAE and outstanding digital experiences that deliver a cohesive journey for the customer.

"The opening of the RAK Insurance branch in the heart of our Home Emirate is in line with the Group’s plan to expand its network and to explore and develop major Corporate and Individual relationships in Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE,” he said.

The re-opening goes hand in hand with the company’s “Simply Better” approach to address the growing demand for retail insurance solutions and to assure an outstanding customer service.

