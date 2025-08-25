UAE: 'Biggest losers' to win Dh20,000 in 3-month long diabetes challenge

The RAK Diabetes Challenge has transformed thousands of lives over the years. The 'challenge' is back, building on the success of the past three editions. It offers cash prizes worth Dh20,000 to reward participants who achieve the most significant health improvements.

RAK Hospital has officially launched the 4th edition of the RAK Diabetes Challenge (RAKDC 2025). This nationwide campaign is designed to fight diabetes through lifestyle transformation, education, and medical guidance. Registration is free and is now open until August 31.

Proven path to reversing diabetes

Diabetes continues to pose a major health challenge both globally and locally. According to 2023 data, the UAE ranked 15th in the global diabetes index, with 25 per cent of adults classified as diabetic.

Most diagnoses occur incidentally during routine tests, yet a large segment of the population does not undergo regular medical check-ups. This delay often leads to serious complications, including diabetic retinopathy, coronary artery disease, renal failure, and neuropathy.

The RAK Diabetes Challenge has shown remarkable results in addressing this crisis. Last year alone, more than 5,000 participants joined, with many reducing or even reversing their type-2 diabetes. Average HbA1c levels dropped from 7.49 per cent to 5.07 per cent, moving participants out of the diabetic range. Weight loss averaged 4–5kg within three months — achieved through guided lifestyle changes, without medication adjustments.

“This challenge is not just an awareness campaign — it’s a life-changing movement,” said Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital. “We’ve seen people reclaim their health, reverse diabetes markers, and adopt sustainable habits. With the 2025 edition, we aim to inspire even more individuals to take charge of their wellbeing.”

Big rewards for big change

Participants will be evaluated at the start and end of the challenge, with winners selected by a medical expert panel based on BMI improvement, HbA1C reduction, and lifestyle score.

Dh20,000 in cash prizes – physical category

• 1st Place: Dh5,000 (Male & Female)

• 2nd Place: Dh3,000 (Male & Female)

• 3rd Place: Dh2,000 (Male & Female)

Virtual category rewards

• Swiss health check vouchers by RAK Hospital

• 5-star hotel staycations

• Gym memberships & wellness hampers

Top 10 most improved – Swiss health checks & exclusive gifts

Top 50 participants – certificates of achievement

Corporate wellness trophy – awarded to best-performing team

Who can participate?

The challenge runs from August 29 to November 13, 2025, and is open to UAE residents aged 18+ with an HbA1C of 5.7 or higher. Participants can register online from now until August 31, 2025 on the official RAK Diabetes Challenge website.

There are two participation options:

• Physical Category: Free BMI and HbA1C tests plus lifestyle evaluation at RAK Hospital Tent Facility from August 29-31 (9 AM–5 PM).

• Virtual Category: Get tested at certified clinics across the UAE at your own cost during until August 31, then upload your results and complete the lifestyle evaluation online.

RAK Hospital OPD and corporate clients are auto-registered and supported by hospital staff.Physical participants must visit the hospital on any day from August 29 to 31 to complete free initial tests and evaluations. Virtual participants complete these remotely. All participants (Physical or Virtual) must register online to participate.

Support every step of the way

Participants benefit from weekly health webinars, expert-led workshops, and support from a multidisciplinary team of endocrinologists, diabetologists, nutritionists, and fitness experts from the RAK Hospital.

“Our mission is to help people move from illness to wellness through sustainable lifestyle change,” said Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer, at Arabian Wellness & Lifestyle Management, the wellness division of RAK Hospital. “This is about changing lives — and changing the health of the nation.”

Whether you’re diabetic, pre-diabetic, or simply looking to take control of your health, RAKDC 2025 offers a proven, empowering roadmap to a healthier you.

Register now at www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com

Walk-in registration: August 29–31 (Friday-Sunday), 9am – 5pm at RAK Hospital Tent Facility