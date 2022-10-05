RAK Energy Summit wraps up with participation of UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Irena and UNIDO

Climate change mitigation took center stage on the second day of the Summit, which was brought to a close with a private-sector networking reception featuring top management of RAK government entities and state-owned enterprises.

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022

The RAK Energy Summit concluded on Wednesday at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, after two days of dialogue that helped to shape the global conversation on climate change and the future of energy sustainability, bringing together high-profile decision makers, speakers and experts in the field from the UAE, the region and around the world.

The two-day Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, included panel discussions and debates about the future of energy sustainability and renewable energy, shedding light on local and international efforts to curb climate change and shape a better future.

The session featured high-level speakers, such as Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

The second day was held in the presence of Sheikha Amneh bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office, and included a speech by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

“The focus of the RAK Energy Summit on energy efficiency and renewable energy as main topics of discussion is an important step towards enabling us to tackle the global climate change challenge – the greatest threat to humankind. The Summit underlines the necessity and urgency to reduce the carbon footprint of the energy sector – one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the country. The Summit is a platform for us to exchange expertise in advancing the clean energy transition in the UAE, and to make progress towards our national goals, embodied in the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Through the initiative, we aim to engage all sectors and segments of the community in the effort to reduce and even eliminate carbon, and ensure sustainable economic development," said Almheiri.

Almheiri commended the role that the RAK Energy Summit plays as one of the leading platforms that bring together high-ranking officials, experts and decision makers in the energy field to exchange knowledge and expertise, and work together to find innovative solutions that support climate efforts and help shape a better sustainable future.

On behalf of Khaled Fadel Al Ali, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department (PSD), Eng. Oussama Al Natour, executive director of Waste Management Agency of RAK, stated in the closing remark: “One important message stood out in all the wide variety of topics discussed at the Summit – that climate change is urgent and it can only be solved if everyone works together. This is the message that I would like everyone to take home from the Summit today.”

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality launched a new industrial energy audit initiative to help local industries identify opportunities for energy efficiency and competitiveness. Future Architectural Glass, Eternity Technologies and Falcon Technologies, RAK Ceramics, RAK Rock/Stevin Rock, RAK Ports and Union Cement were the first companies to participate in the initiative by signing agreements with the Municipality at the Summit itself.

Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said: “Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious energy targets by 2040 will require high levels of cross-sector collaboration. The RAK Energy Summit can play an important convening role, bringing key actors together to align efforts and promote meaningful dialogue.”

The second day of the Summit also saw RAK Courts, RAK Public Prosecution, RAK Civil Aviation, RAK Chamber of Commerce and the Ruler’s Court of Ras Al Khaimah awarded certificates of compliance with ISO 50001:2018, for their efforts in implementing energy management systems.

The agenda included other keynote contributions from government and industry leaders, and was sponsored by Siemens, Enova, EESL, EDF, Luceco, Sun Money, CleanMax, Pactive Solutions, Ledvance, Terraco, Netix and Teknoware.

“As a global enabler of energy transition strategies and renewable energy projects, we are aligned with RAK and UAE’s sustainability policies, which hold energy efficiency and renewable energy as important drivers of economic competitiveness and sustainability. The RAK Energy Summit served as an ideal platform that brought together our partners and customers to enhance dialogue within the industry and cross-learning opportunities needed to drive climate change. The MoU we have signed with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) will help fast-track the UAE’s energy transition through investments in clean energy projects on MoEI's assets and exploring other energy-related CSR initiatives,” added Ian Harfield, CEO, ENGIE Solutions GCC.

“We need to come together to fight the climate change. Not just governments, international organizations and companies, but communities and individuals too. This is one of the greatest challenges of mankind, so everybody has to do their part to meet this challenge. Make no mistake: this planet will survive, the only real question is if it survives with or without us. The RAK Energy Summit was a great opportunity to give a positive answer to that question and to come together as one for the future of our home: Planet Earth,” said Zoltan Rendes, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, SunMoney Solar Group.

“Honeywell is committed to improving energy efficiencies of buildings, as well as helping reduce carbon emissions across a wide range of industries, supporting the sustainability goals of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions. We look forward to showcasing our ready-now technologies during the RAK Retrofit Summit to help building owners and operators meet two pressing, yet often conflicting, objectives: reducing the environmental impact of buildings and optimizing indoor air quality to support occupant well-being, while helping them meet their carbon neutral goals,” added Umar Khan, General Manager - Sustainability, Smart Cities & Energy, Honeywell Building Technologies.

The list of influential speakers for day two of the RAK Energy Summit included H.E. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

The Summit was also attended by H.E. Yousif Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Essa Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Assistant Undersecretary Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary Green Development & Climate Change Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Esmaeel Hassan AlBlooshi, General Manager, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority; Gauri Singh, Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Marco Matteini, Industrial Development Officer, United Nations Industrial Development Organization; Fawaz Al Muharrami, Executive Director, Masdar Clean Energy; Luc Kœchlin, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Middle East; and Hugh Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, Edina, – part of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL).

The Summit, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, was supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Masdar and more than 10 government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Summit was closed with a networking reception held by multiple Director Generals of Ras Al Khaimah Government entities and CEOs of state-owned enterprises in the Emirate, who met a number of representatives of the private sector attending the event.

