RAK Chamber honours winners of Stevie Awards Mena

One of the world's premier business awards targets the government and private companies and organisations to be nominated and compete from 17 countries.

Mohamed Ali Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated the winners of the second edition of Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa in a virtual ceremony which was held recently to announce the winners from 17 countries.

The award targets government and private organisations from various sectors and individuals who accomplished distinguished achievements and great contributions.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that this ceremony aims to honour the innovations of the winners, being one of the most prestigious global awards. He wished the winners further innovation and success, hoping their unique achievements will inspire more great minds across the world to create and innovate.

Al Nuaimi noted that Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa which is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the world's premier business awards that target the government and private companies and organisations to be nominated and compete from 17 countries in the Middle East and North African, and is open for the innovators in various scientific and professional achievements.

The virtual ceremony which witnessed great attendance from all the participating countries, as a video was broadcasted featuring the corporations and individuals who received the awards, followed by appreciation speeches from the winners, and messages from the judging committees on the winning works, honoring of the sponsors, and announced launching of the nominations for Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa 2022, in its third edition in September, 2021.

Maggie Gallagher, President of Stevie Awards said: “In view of the difficulties created by Covid-19 pandemic during the previous year, however, the number of the companies and organisations that submit their nominations for the award second edition, confirms the determination to overcome the challenges and continue normal life, and to excel and innovate under any circumstances. This determination and challenge can be seen in the achievements of the winners of this edition, with over 400 nominees, submitted their works in Arabic and English languages for over 150 categories including applications, corporate, public relations, corporate communication, categories of Covid-19 response, customer services and human resource categories, events, management and technology among many others, which have been assessed by assessment committees formed of 70 professional experts according to the highest international standards.”

Gallagher added that the awards 2021 edition have been awarded to winners from 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Among the winning organisations which participated in the award ceremony, Department Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi, Board of Grievances, Saudi Arabia, Diversey Company Limited, Egypt, Health Department, Abu Dhabi, Dubai Media Inc., Antimo LLC, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi, Gate 10, Muscat, Baker Hughes, Kuwait, Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), Saudi Arabia, and the General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi.

Stevie Awards offer eight programmes including: Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, German Stevie Awards, American Stevie Awards, the International Business Awards, Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa, Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the International Business Awards, Stevie Awards for the best Employer, Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

Stevie Awards receives more than 12,000 nominations from companies in over 70 countries. The awards aim to honour the companies from all sectors, recognising their outstanding performances and achievements and people who stand behind them in all over the world. — business@khaleejtimes.com