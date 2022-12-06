R. Madhavan becomes new official brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange

Latest move by Al Ansari Exchange aims to further enhance the brand's value and identity among customers

R. Madhavan and senior executives of Al Ansari Exchange at the media briefing in Dubai on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 6:09 PM

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, announced during a press conference held at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai, signing with the renowned Indian actor R. Madhavan as the company’s official brand ambassador.

Madhavan is a successful actor, producer and writer who is highly recognised in Indian cinema and is a popular Pan-Indian artist. This latest move by Al Ansari Exchange aims to further enhance the brand's value and identity among customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. R. Madhavan as our official brand ambassador. Mr. Madhavan has made a name for himself in the Indian cinema with his string of successful work, and will now be the face of Al Ansari Exchange. He was approached for this association as his values are strongly aligned with that of the company," Mohammed Bitar, deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said.

"We believe the brand will be able to reach more customers and effectively convey our business philosophy, owing to the actor's strong credibility and popularity with his audience,” he said.

The latest announcement comes as part of Al Ansari Exchange’s efforts to welcome prominent individuals to participate in the brand’s journey, reach a wider audience, and further extend its service offerings. The company has developed a number of services and initiatives to expand its reach, improve customer experience and provide users with the most value for their transactions.

"I am honoured to have been chosen as the official brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange. With this partnership, I am optimistic that we will be able to connect with a wider audience who will benefit from the company’s diverse financial services and offerings," R. Madhavan said.

"With its customer-centric culture, Al Ansari Exchange has gained the trust and confidence of its loyal clientele and I am excited to be part of this journey,” he said.

