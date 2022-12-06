R. Madhavan becomes new official brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange

The auction, which is part of the Dh9 billion T-Bond issuance programme for 2022, received strong demand through the six primary bank dealers
Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, announced during a press conference held at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai, signing with the renowned Indian actor R. Madhavan as the company’s official brand ambassador.
Madhavan is a successful actor, producer and writer who is highly recognised in Indian cinema and is a popular Pan-Indian artist. This latest move by Al Ansari Exchange aims to further enhance the brand's value and identity among customers.
“We are delighted to welcome Mr. R. Madhavan as our official brand ambassador. Mr. Madhavan has made a name for himself in the Indian cinema with his string of successful work, and will now be the face of Al Ansari Exchange. He was approached for this association as his values are strongly aligned with that of the company," Mohammed Bitar, deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said.
"We believe the brand will be able to reach more customers and effectively convey our business philosophy, owing to the actor's strong credibility and popularity with his audience,” he said.
The latest announcement comes as part of Al Ansari Exchange’s efforts to welcome prominent individuals to participate in the brand’s journey, reach a wider audience, and further extend its service offerings. The company has developed a number of services and initiatives to expand its reach, improve customer experience and provide users with the most value for their transactions.
"I am honoured to have been chosen as the official brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange. With this partnership, I am optimistic that we will be able to connect with a wider audience who will benefit from the company’s diverse financial services and offerings," R. Madhavan said.
"With its customer-centric culture, Al Ansari Exchange has gained the trust and confidence of its loyal clientele and I am excited to be part of this journey,” he said.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The auction, which is part of the Dh9 billion T-Bond issuance programme for 2022, received strong demand through the six primary bank dealers
Budding entrepreneurs showcase their ideas to investors during the 6th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival organised by Sheraa
Cepa with the UAE will unlock the full potential of cooperation in trade and investment, helping his country’s businesses to grow and take advantage of the new opportunities
The transition to the new platform was done seamlessly in an effort to ensure all current users can easily navigate EmaraTax
The showroom located at Hamad bin Abdulla Road is Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ second showroom in Fujairah
During the period from January to September 2022, the UAE imported 28.58 million kilogrammes of tea from India, a surge of 159 per cent from the similar nine-month period of 2021
Airlines’ passenger capacity increased 55.7 per cent versus the year-ago period, and load factor climbed 21.8 percentage points to 79.5 per cent total traffic in October 2022
The $80 trillion-plus “hidden” debt estimate exceeds the stocks of dollar Treasury bills, repo and commercial paper combined, according to the BIS