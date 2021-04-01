‘Quick’ Dubai Chamber a key facilitator of trade

The Dubai Chamber recognises the importance of adopting the ATA carnet system.

The role of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in expediting the flow of goods into and out of the UAE was highlighted in the latest ‘Ask the Expert’ video, with the presentation the latest offering from the Dubai Chamber’s Business Connect, an initiative established to inform the business community about key aspects of doing business in Dubai.

Featuring Atiq Juma Faraj Nasib, senior vice-president for commercial services at the Dubai Chamber, the presentation discussed how the chamber is instrumental in helping the free flow of products between Dubai and destinations around the world, with its move towards electronic services playing an important role in speeding up the necessary processes.

“The Dubai Chamber has to be quick to ensure trade facilitation is on time so that goods can be moved and transactions conducted. The Dubai Chamber has already taken a lot of measures in this regard — all our transactions are automated in accordance with Dubai’s vision for smart government and the smooth flow of electronic transactions. Customers don’t need to come to the chamber anymore; they can simply log on to our website, enter the details needed for the documentation they require, pay for it, and then collect it,” said Nasib.

Nasib explained said that the transition to e-services had helped customers involved in importing and exporting goods as it had reduced the time and expense involved in receiving a certificate of origin, with 98 per cent of all documents issued by the chamber available online.

“Last year, our members exported goods worth Dh185 billion from Dubai, with our membership increasing by 16,000 new members to reach 261,000 in 2020. We will continue to serve all our customers the best way we can and beyond,” he added.

Nasib said that the Dubai Chamber recognises the importance of adopting the ATA carnet system, which allows goods to come into the country on a temporary basis, negating the need to pay customs duties or value added tax. The system had been instrumental in helping professionals bring in business samples and goods required for specific temporary events, such as exhibitions and sporting fixtures.

