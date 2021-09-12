Quantuma expands in Middle East with Dubai office launch

The firm merged with K3 Capital Group plc in August 2021.

Business advisory firm Quantuma has is growing its international footprint further as it opens an office in Dubai.

"The office is the firm’s fourth international location – including Cyprus, the Cayman Islands and Mauritius – and 23rd office site globally, with 18 established across the UK since it was founded by CEO Carl Jackson in 2013.

Yaser Dajani, managing director and head of Quantuma’s Dubai office, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Quantuma as it establishes its first office in the UAE. As a global team, we have an in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing businesses across the Middle East and we look forward to providing advisory services to our clients in the region. We are truly a ‘one firm’ business that delivers excellence and outcome-driven results and I look forward to establishing and growing the Quantuma business in the Middle East.”

The Middle East team will be located at Index Towers in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and will provide the full suite of expert advisory services to its client base, including financial investigations and forensic accounting, asset tracing and recovery, restructuring and insolvency, corporate finance, and business transformation. The team will serve businesses across the Middle East and Africa.

The new Dubai office follows strong performance for the firm in the last 12 months as demand for its services has continued to scale and they have responded during this time with a 45 per cent increase in staff members and 28 promotions.

In August 2021, the firm merged with K3 Capital Group plc, an AIM-listed group of professional services businesses, as part of its plan to continue at pace to build an international, multidisciplinary advisory services firm.

Carl Jackson, CEO at Quantuma, said: “As the business continues to demonstrate exceptionally strong performance across the globe, we are always looking to expand our international footprint to meet market demand. The Middle East is an important and strategic location for us to be able to offer our support and advice to businesses of all sizes to ensure they can sustain their growth. Yaser’s local insight and expertise is vital as we build the profile of our new office and further develop our global footprint in select jurisdictions and financial centres and increase our cross-border advisory capabilities.” — business@khaleejtimes.com