Qualia partners with Pro-Ject Audio Systems to offer premium turntables

Qualia is the first women-led team in the region that is the biggest record player distributor in the region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 3:25 PM

Qualia Electronic Trading, a leading distributor of a wide variety of wearables, gadgets and audio products throughout the Middle East and North Africa region has partnered with Pro-Ject Audio Systems, the leading turntable manufacturer in the world to distribute high-quality, premium turntables at relatively affordable prices.

Established in 2014, Qualia is an all-women led team across varied levels of the organisation. With over 1500+ products under its umbrella, Qualia serves over 20+ clients and is available across 35+ stores in the region.

“We are pleased to partner with a global sensation in the turntables sector. Since its establishment, Pro-Ject has been producing solutions that not only sound fantastic, but are also beautifully designed to suit retro and modern lifestyles. As an organisation, we have grown from strength to strength to become the biggest record player distributor in the region. We are confident that this partnership with Pro-Ject will not only help us accelerate our business further, but also encourage established hobbyists and plain music lovers to experience a whole different genre of music,” said Shirin Asadi, General Manager of Qualia.

Qualia will distribute a comprehensive range of Pro-Ject’s turntables in the region to offer the best analogue experience. It will distribute Pro-Ject’s turntables to retailers in the UAE as Virgin Megastores and more. The company will also distribute products to Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar in the Middle East.

Pro-Ject uses the best components and manufactures its handmade goods solely in Europe. With cutting edge technologies and machines, it creates visually pleasing products, which are shipped to more than 80 countries world-wide

In a time where the digital audio media had been on the rise, and vinyl was declared as outdated and dead, recent studies indicate that vinyl music sales have soared in the past two years, with the industry reaching $1 billion in sales in 2021.

