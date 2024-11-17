Qatari companies join trade mission to the UAE

The UAE market presents an exceptional opportunity for Qatari companies seeking to expand, a senior official said.

“We look forward to empowering our longstanding economic relations with our counterparts in the UAE. Our support for leading Qatari companies to access new markets enhances opportunities for joint cooperation, which contributes to the development of the local business ecosystem and serves the interests of both the Qatari and UAE economy,” said Khalid Abdullah Al-Mana, vice president of enterprise development at Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

Economic ties between Qatar and the UAE have grown steadily in recent years, with trade volume increasing by 19 per cent year on year from 2021 to 2023, underscoring the importance of initiatives that support trade exchange and foster economic prosperity across the Gulf region countries.

QDB is organising a Qatari trade mission to the UAE, bringing together over 25 Qatari companies from various sectors. The mission, sponsored by ‘Tasdeer’, the export promotion arm of QDB, aims to explore unique opportunities in UAE market and develop new partnerships between the Qatari and UAE companies. The Qatari mission includes a number of sectors witnessing increasing demand, such as construction, plastics and paper industries, iron and steel, and food and beverage, in addition to innovative solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and sports technology. The B2B trade mission event is taking place on November 19 and 20 in Dubai. The programme includes site visits and dedicated b2b meetings bringing together Qatari and UAE companies. The event also provides a strategic platform for communication, to discuss the latest market trends and identifying joint business opportunities.

Business matchmaking meetings are expected to lead to the establishment of long-term partnerships. As a key supporter of the private sector in Qatar, QDB is continuously working on enhancing and supporting small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, through the provision of financial and non-financial services to develop targeted sectors and enhance skills, with a focus on expanding into local and global markets.