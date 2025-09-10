  • search in Khaleej Times
Qatar suspends Talabat services for a week for 'misleading' consumers

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the administrative closure was imposed as a penalty for displaying false information

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 9:45 PM

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

35 dead, 131 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen: Houthi health ministry

Israel's attack on Qatar 'assault on region', risks Abraham Accords, UAE experts say

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has suspended food delivery platform Talabat's services for one week over concerns that it displayed false information, misleading consumers.

The Ministry, in a statement, said that an administrative closure was imposed on the company as a penalty for displaying or describing goods with false or misleading information, which led to deceiving consumers and obtaining their money unlawfully, without guaranteeing service.

The company was found in violation of Articles (7) and (11) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations, the Ministry stated.

