Qatar commits up to 1 billion riyals to local market-making programme

HR teams need to take a more holistic approach to hiring that looks beyond the traditional indicators of success
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said on Tuesday it was committing up to 1 billion riyals ($275 million) towards a permanent market-making programme that will enhance liquidity on the local bourse.
The $445 billion sovereign wealth fund said the commitment is set to run over the next five years and will cover 90 per cent of the size of the market capitalisation listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).
The QIA said the move will also help improve price discovery and diversify capital markets in the country, which would help the market attract foreign asset managers to invest in local shares.
Qatar missed an IPO boom that swept neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last year and market insiders attribute the dearth of deals in Qatar to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s focus on organising the World Cup.
In January, Qatar’s bourse welcomed its first IPO, IT services firm MEEZA, in almost three years under new regulations which allowed companies to offer a price range to test investor appetite and determine pricing.
HR teams need to take a more holistic approach to hiring that looks beyond the traditional indicators of success
The UAE hosts climate negotiations this year with a message of cutting emissions
The odds of a US default are low, but the consequences could be dire. Our columnist explains how financial markets are assessing the risks
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
Expert speaks on the various issues investors need to keep in mind
Republican says US debt-ceiling talks paused
The acquisition enables Everest Health to cater to over 350,000 out-patients annually
Sharif assured that every possible government support would be extended