Qatar Airways CEO calls Airbus legal settlement ‘win-win’

The world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas posts record production across the value chain
The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called a recent legal settlement with Airbus a “win-win” for both sides, adding he looked forward to a strong partnership with the planemaker.
“The settlement was a win-win for both of us,” chief executive Akbar Al Baker told a news conference at the ITB tourism fair, in his first public comments on the halting of a roughly $2 billion dispute.
Airbus and Qatar Airways announced the settlement on February 1, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a bitter 18-month public feud over surface damage to A350 jets. — Reuters
The world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas posts record production across the value chain
The newly-listed company said proposed dividend was subject to approval at the company’s general assembly meeting in April 2023.
The move enables expats from India, Philippines, UK to bring their credit history upon arrival to the Emirates
The IPO markets in Mena have seen strong momentum last year led by GCC countries, especially UAE and Saudi Arabia, says Karim Awad, group chief executive officer of EFG Hermes Holding
Board proposes dividend of D0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of D0.80 per share for 2022
The two parties will exchange information, data and experiences related to strategies, policies, and plans to ensure clarity of the requirements for the Abu Dhabi supply chain
Big private sector companies, family-owned businesses and state-owned enterprises are planning to float their shares after the government’s initiative to encourage public listings to broaden the capital markets of the country
The Dh200 million manufacturing facility is set to open in Dubai Industrial City in 2025 to bolster the UAE’s commitment to building a self-reliant food security programme