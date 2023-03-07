Qatar Airways CEO calls Airbus legal settlement ‘win-win’

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023

The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called a recent legal settlement with Airbus a “win-win” for both sides, adding he looked forward to a strong partnership with the planemaker.

“The settlement was a win-win for both of us,” chief executive Akbar Al Baker told a news conference at the ITB tourism fair, in his first public comments on the halting of a roughly $2 billion dispute.

Airbus and Qatar Airways announced the settlement on February 1, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a bitter 18-month public feud over surface damage to A350 jets. — Reuters