Q Mobility, Parkin to link up Abu Dhabi, Dubai parking systems

Abu Dhabi and Dubai parking firms have signed an agreement to unify services and integrate their smart parking systems across the two emirates.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi-based Q Mobility and Dubai’s Parkin will work towards linking their digital platforms so that residents and visitors can access parking services and pay parking fees through a single, unified channel – regardless of which emirate they are in.

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The agreement sets out a roadmap for joint initiatives, including pilot projects that apply artificial intelligence, data analytics and other digital tools to manage parking occupancy, forecast demand, and improve service quality and operational efficiency.

The two operators will also explore data and technical expertise exchanges, in line with applicable regulations and data-protection rules, as well as ways to strengthen governance and make better use of existing parking infrastructure.

Q Mobility is the leading operator of public parking in Abu Dhabi, while Parkin is the largest provider of public parking facilities and services in Dubai.

A milestone

Mohamed Husain Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility, described the partnership as a step towards smarter, more connected mobility across the two emirates, saying it would help improve convenience for residents and visitors while strengthening ties between the two parking ecosystems.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, called the agreement a strategic milestone for the UAE's parking sector, noting it brings together the two largest public parking operators in the country.

He added that parking is increasingly viewed as part of the wider urban mobility ecosystem rather than a standalone service, with the collaboration aimed at building an intelligent, data-driven parking platform.