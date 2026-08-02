Abu Dhabi's PureHealth posts 20% profit growth driven by Greece healthcare deal

Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group PureHealth reported a 20 per cent increase in net profits to Dh1.2 billion in the first half of 2026, driven primarily by its Dh3.3 billion (€800 million) acquisition of Greek-based Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG).

Group revenue increased 9 per cent to Dh14.9 billion, while EBITDA increased 24 per cent to Dh2.9 billion due to its growing contributions from higher-margin international operations, which accounted for 33 per cent of the group’s revenues.

In its international care portfolio, revenue increased 56 per cent to Dh5.0 billion in this period, primarily due to the Dh3.3 billion (€800 million) consolidation of HHG and continued investments in UK-based Circle Health. EBITDA increased 65 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.1 billion in H1 2026, with EBITDA margin expanding to 22.2 per cent.

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The UK hospital operator, of which PureHealth completed a Dh4.41 billion acquisition, continued to deliver solid underlying performance, with revenue increasing 6.3 per cent year-on-year, supported by a greater proportion of higher-acuity and more complex inpatient procedures.

HHG, which operates in both Greece and Cyprus, maintained strong momentum across, with patient volumes increasing 6 per cent year-on-year, driven primarily by outpatient growth in the first half of 2026.

Strong patient activity in UAE

In the UAE’s care vertical, registered revenue was at Dh5.8 billion. The group recorded more patient activity in the second quarter, with outpatient volumes increasing 7 per cent and inpatient volumes increasing 10 per cent. Bed occupancy across UAE hospitals increased a strong 75 per cent during this first half. EBITDA increased 7 per cent to Dh1.2 billion, reflecting improved underlying operational performance, stronger patient activity and continued cost discipline across the business in H1 2026.

Insurance revenues

Meanwhile, PureHealth’s revenue from its insurance vertical increased 10 per cent year-on-year to Dh4.1 billion. Strong renewals, disciplined underwriting, and continued new business growth drove Gross Written Premium to increase 13 per cent to Dh5.5 billion.

The number of insured members increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 3.4 million, while Daman's Property & Casualty business continued to build momentum, generating approximately Dh83 million in Gross Written Premium during H1 2026 as all product lines gained market traction.

Continued expansion overseas

Kamal Al Maazmi, PureHealth’s Chairman, said that the group continues to maintain disciplined capital allocation and invest in opportunities that advance strategic priorities. He added that PureHealth remains focused on strengthening business resilience and diversifying its earnings base while continuing to expand international operations.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO, said, “Our international portfolio continued to scale, insurance maintained strong momentum, and patient activity across our UAE network grew in the second quarter. At the same time, we continued to invest in advanced clinical capabilities, the digital front door of PURA, AI-enabled technologies and capacity expansion across our ecosystem. These investments are strengthening the quality of services we provide today while positioning PureHealth for its next phase of growth.”