PureHealth posts Dh2 billion profit, proposes Dh600 million dividend on strong 2025 growth

PureHealth, the Middle East’s largest healthcare group, reported a robust set of financial results for 2025, posting a net profit of Dh2 billion, up 17.7 per cent year-on-year, and proposing a dividend of Dh600 million for the fiscal year. The announcement came as the Abu Dhabi–based company continued to scale its global healthcare platform across the UAE, Europe, the UK and the US.

Revenue for the year rose 5.7 per cent to Dh27.3 billion, supported by what the Group described as strong performances in its Healthcare (“Care”) and Insurance (“Cover”) verticals. EBITDA increased 16.1 per cent to Dh4.8 billion, driven in part by efficiencies, synergies, and contribution from the Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), acquired in Greece and Cyprus, which added Dh742 million in revenue and Dh152 million to Group EBITDA in the fourth quarter alone.

Chairman Kamal Al Maazmi said 2025 marked a major milestone in PureHealth’s ambition to build a “global, technology‑enabled healthcare group.” He added: “The proposed dividend policy reflects the Board’s confidence in the financial strength PureHealth has built and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in long‑term growth.”

The proposed Dh600 million dividend, equivalent to about 30 per cent of net profit, is expected to be paid in two equal installments, subject to approvals. The Group said the payout reflects its strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation.

Founder and Managing Director Farhan Malik highlighted the Group’s expansion beyond the UAE, noting that “with c.50 per cent of assets now outside the UAE, PureHealth is a truly international business with diversified revenues across markets and currencies.” He said the company is investing in AI, technology, and capacity to “bring leading clinical practices to the UAE and the markets we serve.”

Operational performance across markets also strengthened. In the UAE, inpatient and outpatient volumes rose 14 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, while lab and surgical volumes grew 17 per cent. Occupancy across hospitals increased to 74 per cent. In the UK, PureHealth’s Circle Health Group delivered a “solid turnaround,” while HHG saw early momentum driven by outpatient growth.

The Cover vertical posted 13.5 per cent revenue growth to Dh7.8 billion, supported by a 6 per cent rise in memberships to 3.4 million and a 9 per cent increase in gross written premiums to Dh7.6 billion.

Group CEO Shaista Asif said PureHealth’s Care‑and‑Cover model is proving resilient across markets. “The scale of digital solutions and AI deployment we are implementing is creating a distinctive platform… positioning us well ahead for the new era of AI‑powered healthcare,” she said.

Looking ahead, PureHealth plans to deepen its presence in high‑growth international markets and accelerate AI‑driven healthcare innovation as it targets 50 per cent of Group revenue to come from outside the UAE.