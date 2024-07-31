PureHealth net profit hits Dh1 billion in first half

2024 on the back of solid growth booked across the majority of its verticals, primarily from the hospitals, insurance and procurement segments.

The net profit for the Group for H1 2024 is Dh1.0 billion, reflecting a net profit margin of 8.0 per cent.

The Group’s yielded an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 17.2 per cent during the period.

Revenue from hospitals grew 83 per cent y-o-y to Dh9.6 billion in H1 2024, primarily driven by the contributions generated from the Group’s acquisitions of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) and Circle Health Group during the period. The segment’s revenue was also supported by higher patient volumes (outpatient up 17 per cent y-o-y, inpatient up 43 per cent y-o-y, and emergency department up 43 per cent y-o-y) along with an 11 per cent increase in overall bed occupancy to 72 per cent, as well as the addition of the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) to PureHealth’s portfolio during the period.